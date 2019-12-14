Carolina Cobras Re-Sign WR/LB Julius Gregory

from D.J. Wagner with the Carolina Cobras

Greensboro, NC

The Carolina Cobras announce the re-signing of WR/LB Julius Gregory

Julius Gregory (6’3” 215 Shaw University) returns to the Cobras for a second year. Last year for the Cobras he played in three games and had six receptions for 107 yards and two TDs. He also spent some time at Jack LB where he recorded four tackles, a half of a sack and a pass breakup in back up duty. He worked out for the Denver Broncos back in 204 and has played in both the AFL as well as the AIF.

When asked about returning Gregory said “I am blessed and humbled. I am definitely excited to be back in the Pit. The fans are second to none. I can’t wait to put that #2 on this year and help finish our unfinished business!”

