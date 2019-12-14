High School Basketball Today(12/14/19) for in and around Guilford County:Raleigh Wakefield at Ragsdale today and Raleigh Wakefield girls coached by Donald Williams, yes that Donald Williams(UNC/Garner High School)

A few games flying around out there today and some are going under the radar, but here is what we have so far….

Raleigh Wakefield at Ragsdale girls at 1:30 and boys at 3pm

Raleigh Wakefield girls at (6-2)/Ragsdale girls(6-0)…..Raleigh Wakefield boys at (4-3) and Ragsdale boys at (3-3)

++++++++++Raleigh Wakefield girls coached by Donald Williams, one of the top high school basketball players in North Carolina high school basketball history….Played for Garner High School and later was a star for coach Dean Smith at UNC….Donald Williams brings his Wakefield Wolverines to Jamestown today to face Ben Bradford’s Ragsdale Tigers and Ragsdale will be ready….Ragsdale boys coming off of that electrifying win over Southwest Guilford last night, and the Tigers men got the win on a last second shot…Game-winner came with just three/tenths of a second remaining in the game….That Ragsdale-SWG boys game will leave a lot of memories for all that were in attendance, but if you would like to relive the game, the audio version is available now on GreensboroSports Radio and the girls are on there too….Just go to GreensboroSports Radio and get right back in that game, with the game action, the games stats and numbers and the post game interviews with the Ragsdale coach(James Atkinson) and players, Jordan Jones and Nasir Parker…..Just check out GreensboroSports Radio and you are there and since this is radio, be sure to listen back to the Ragsdale pep band, we had them on exclusive tunes, we just let them take it away and the National Anthem is on the radio, at GreensboroSports Radio for you…..Special guest singer last night….All of that right back there for you on replay now, at GreensboroSports Radio….

One heck of a game, in fact two hecks of a game and that Ragsdale Pep Band, they are on the money/on que……

CLICK HERE for Tim Nash at the News and Record on last night’s Ragsdale-Southwest Guilford games and also some very good photos from Woody Marshall, at the News and Record….

Also today, Northwest Guilford boys at West Forsyth 3:30pm….Northwest Guilford boys(5-0) and West Forsyth(0-6)

Caldwell Academy boys(3-8) at Westchester Country Day boys(5-4) 7pm

More on Donald Williams, with his Wakefield girls team at Ragsdale today….

The 6′ 3″ point guard/shooting guard from the University of North Carolina was the recipient of the NCAA Basketball Tournament Most Outstanding Player Award when North Carolina won the 1993 NCAA National Championship. In the final game against the University of Michigan, Williams scored 25 points, hitting five of his seven 3-point attempts…Williams’ Raleigh Wakefield girls were (27-2) in 2018-2019…Ragsdale girls closed at (24-4) last season…Great matchup of girls teams today, in Jamestown….

You may want to get Donald Williams’ autograph today, especially if you failed to grab mine last night, over in Jamestown…You may want to go ahead and get Diamond Monroe’s signature, or that of Mariah Frazier, or the big center Palmore, who is one of the most improved players in our area….Palmore and Maros, give Ragsdale a very solid presence in the post these days…Coach Ben Bradford has done a very good job of balancing out this group of Lady Tigers….