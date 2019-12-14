NCHSAA 4-AA Title Game:Charlotte Vance does the dance and gives Leesville Road virtually no chance, as 4-AA Title is heading to Charlotte

Leesville Road vs Zebulon B. Vance (Dec 14, 2019 at Chapel Hill, NC)

Leesville Road (13-1) vs. Zebulon B. Vance (13-2)

Date: Dec 14, 2019 • Site: Chapel Hill, NC • Stadium: Kenan

Attendance:

Final Score:Charlotte Vance 24, Leesville Road 3

Score by Quarters 1 2 3 4 Total Leesville Road 0 3 0 0 3 Zebulon B. Vance 7 3 0 14 24

Qtr Time Scoring Play V-H 1st 05:06 VAN - Jordan Payne 84 yd pass from Austin Grier (Melvin Benitez kick), 4-96 1:28 0 - 7 2nd 09:52 LR - Noah Burnette 34 yd field goal, 6-29 2:47 3 - 7 00:05 VAN - Melvin Benitez 18 yd field goal, 9-45 2:24 3 - 10 4th 09:58 VAN - Daylan Smothers 6 yd run (Melvin Benitez kick), 7-32 2:46 3 - 17 08:55 VAN - Power Echols 14 yd run (Melvin Benitez kick), 1-14 0:17 3 - 24

Kickoff time: 3:15 PM • End of Game: 5:35 PM • Total elapsed time: 2:20

Officials:

Temperature: 50s • Wind: Brisk • Weather: Cold and Overcast

The Most Outstanding Offensive and Defensive Player Awards are sponsored by the Carolina Panthers and we appreciate their partnership.

The award winners for the 4A Championship are:

Leesville Road

Most Outstanding Player – Offense: Noah Burnette

Most Outstanding Player – Defense: Treyvon Coleman

Zebulon B. Vance

Most Outstanding Player – Offense: Austin Grier

Most Outstanding Player – Defense: Dylan Tucker

There were a number of outstanding performances in this championship game, but one athlete distinguished themselves above the others. As selected by a media ballot of those covering the game, the Most Valuable Player is Power Echols from Zebulon B. Vance High School.

The NCHSAA is proud to promote good sportsmanship both on and off the field. The Association has partnered with NC Farm Bureau to recognize one individual from each Regional Champion team prior to the 2019 Football State Championships for outstanding sportsmanship all year. The 2019 NC Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Awards for the 2019 4A Football State Championship Game are David Sohn for Leesville Road and Xavier Turner for Zebulon B. Vance.