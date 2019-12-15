Game Report on Bishop McGuinness-North Rowan Boys Basketball:North Rowan gets past Bishop, 58-53/Noah Allred with 22 pts. and Dawson McAlhany 11 pts. top Villain scorers
Salisbury, NC
Catawba College
Final Score:North Rowan 58, Bishop McGuinness 53
Bishop (7-3) 11 9 16 17 53 North Rowan (4-2) 19 12 16 11 58
Bishop 53
Noah Allred 22
Dawson McAlhany 11
Thomas Markun 7
Jake Ledbetter 6
Nathan Fuller 4
Seth Williams 3
North Rowan 58
Denario Robinson 13
Brandon White 12
Zay Davis 12
Kendal Goodlow 7
Brandon Jefferson 6
Quavrion Cooperton 5
James Haddler 2
Pharrell Hailey 1
Bishop McGuinness lost a tough one Saturday night at a neutral site vs North Rowan. The Villains went into the locker room down eleven to the Cavaliers who had a lights out shooting effort in the first half.
Bishop fought back in the fourth quarter to trim the Cavaliers’ lead down to four. North Rowan missed the front end of back to back one-and-one attempts but the Villains were unable to capitalize on the opportunities.
Bishop will return home for their next matchup vs Starmount Tuesday night. Tip-off set for 8:00 pm.
Courtesy of Kaleb Money
Bishop McGuinness High School
Varsity Boy’s Basketball Assistant Coach
