Carolina Cobras Sign WR Chad “Optimus Prime” Walcott

The Carolina Cobras announce the signing of WR Chad “Optimus Prime” Walcott

Chad Walcott (6’2” 223) is a four year vet of the arena game and each year he just keeps getting better. In 2016 he started with the Triangle Torch and in 2017 he was named SIF Offensive Player of the Year and was All-SIF. The next stop for Walcott was with the Cape Fear Heroes where he was named All-AAL. Last season after attending the training camp of the Jacksonville Sharks he ended up with the West Virginia Roughriders and won an AAL Championship. Known for having never met a wall he wouldn’t go over or through to make a catch he is going to be a great add to Cobra Nation.

Head Coach Resignalo had this to say about Walcott “Chad is one of the most dedicated players to this game that is out there. Chad has worked for every opportunity that he has had. He was with Jacksonville for camp last year, worked out for us, then ended up landing with the Roughriders, where he finished the 2019 season. Chad played for me back in 2016 and has grown into an absolute beast. Chad just needs an opportunity to shine and 2020 is looking good for him.”

When asked his message for Cobra Nation Walcott said “I’m excited to be a part of COBRA NATION. I look forward to bringing energy, dedication, and heart. I’m coming in with a huge chip on my shoulders and I’m ready to work hard and play this beautiful game with my new teammates.”

