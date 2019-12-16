Eastern Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 12/16-12/21/19:Basketball, plus Swimming at the Greensboro Aquatics Center and Wrestling Tournament at the Mebane Arts Center
12/16/19 Monday Swimming V Boys-Girls A 6:00 PM McMichael High School Rockingham HS
12/17/19 Tuesday Basketball JV Boys H 5:00 PM Asheboro High School EGHS Gymnasium
12/17/19 Tuesday Wrestling JV Boys H 6:00 PM JV Quad vs. NW Guilford, Reagan, Trinity- hosted by EG EGHS Aux Gym
12/17/19 Tuesday Basketball V Girls H 6:30 PM Asheboro High School EGHS Gymnasium
12/17/19 Tuesday Basketball V Boys H 8:00 PM Asheboro High School EGHS Gymnasium
12/18/19 Wednesday N/A 8:00 AM Cancelled – NLI Signing Day /College Commitments EG Media Center
12/18/19 Wednesday Basketball JV Boys H 5:00 PM Grimsley High School EGHS Gymnasium
12/18/19 Wednesday Wrestling V Boys H 6:00 PM Quad-Match vs. Asheboro (conference), Mt. Tabor, Reidsville EGHS Aux Gym
12/18/19 Wednesday Basketball V Boys H 6:30 PM Grimsley High School EGHS Gymnasium
12/18/19 Wednesday Swimming V Boys-Girls H 6:30 PM Southern Alamance Conference Meet vs. SA hosted by EG Smith High School
12/18/19 Wednesday Basketball V Girls H 8:00 PM Grimsley High School EGHS Gymnasium
12/20/19 Friday Basketball JV Boys A 5:00 PM Southeast Guilford High School
12/20/19 Friday Wrestling V Boys A 5:00 PM EA Eagle Classic- at Mebane Arts Center
12/20/19 Friday Swimming V Boys-Girls A 5:00 PM Robert Sawyer /GCS Swimming Invitational hosted by Grimsley Greensboro Aquatic Center
12/20/19 Friday Basketball V Girls A 6:30 PM Southeast Guilford High School
12/20/19 Friday Basketball V Boys A 8:00 PM Southeast Guilford High School
12/21/19 Saturday Wrestling V Boys A 9:00 AM EA Eagle Classic- at Mebane Arts Center
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.