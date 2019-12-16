Eastern Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 12/16-12/21/19:Basketball, plus Swimming at the Greensboro Aquatics Center and Wrestling Tournament at the Mebane Arts Center

Posted by Press Release on December 16, 2019 at 11:25 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

12/16/19 Monday Swimming V Boys-Girls A 6:00 PM McMichael High School Rockingham HS

12/17/19 Tuesday Basketball JV Boys H 5:00 PM Asheboro High School EGHS Gymnasium
12/17/19 Tuesday Wrestling JV Boys H 6:00 PM JV Quad vs. NW Guilford, Reagan, Trinity- hosted by EG EGHS Aux Gym
12/17/19 Tuesday Basketball V Girls H 6:30 PM Asheboro High School EGHS Gymnasium
12/17/19 Tuesday Basketball V Boys H 8:00 PM Asheboro High School EGHS Gymnasium

12/18/19 Wednesday N/A 8:00 AM Cancelled – NLI Signing Day /College Commitments EG Media Center
12/18/19 Wednesday Basketball JV Boys H 5:00 PM Grimsley High School EGHS Gymnasium
12/18/19 Wednesday Wrestling V Boys H 6:00 PM Quad-Match vs. Asheboro (conference), Mt. Tabor, Reidsville EGHS Aux Gym
12/18/19 Wednesday Basketball V Boys H 6:30 PM Grimsley High School EGHS Gymnasium
12/18/19 Wednesday Swimming V Boys-Girls H 6:30 PM Southern Alamance Conference Meet vs. SA hosted by EG Smith High School
12/18/19 Wednesday Basketball V Girls H 8:00 PM Grimsley High School EGHS Gymnasium

12/20/19 Friday Basketball JV Boys A 5:00 PM Southeast Guilford High School
12/20/19 Friday Wrestling V Boys A 5:00 PM EA Eagle Classic- at Mebane Arts Center
12/20/19 Friday Swimming V Boys-Girls A 5:00 PM Robert Sawyer /GCS Swimming Invitational hosted by Grimsley Greensboro Aquatic Center
12/20/19 Friday Basketball V Girls A 6:30 PM Southeast Guilford High School
12/20/19 Friday Basketball V Boys A 8:00 PM Southeast Guilford High School

12/21/19 Saturday Wrestling V Boys A 9:00 AM EA Eagle Classic- at Mebane Arts Center

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top