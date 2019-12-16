Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 12/16-12/21/19:Basketball, Wrestling and Swimming top this week’s menu
12/17/19 Tuesday Basketball JV Women’s H 5:00PM Southern Alamance SE Gymnasium
12/17/19 Tuesday Basketball V Women’s A 6:00 PM Southern Alamance
12/17/19 Tuesday Basketball JV Men’s H 6:30PM Southern Alamance
12/17/19 Tuesday Basketball V Men’s A 7:30 PM Southern Alamance TBA
12/18/19 Wednesday Basketball JV Women’s A 5:00 PM High Point Andrews
12/18/19 Wednesday Wrestling V Men’s A 6:00 PM Southern Alamance Tri-Match@So. Alamance/Union Pines
12/20/19 Friday Basketball JV Men’s H 5:00 PM Eastern Guilford
12/20/19 Friday Swimming V Men & Women’s A 5:00 PM TBA Greensboro Aquatic Center
12/20/19 Friday Basketball JV Women’s A 5:15 PM Hillside High School Southern Alamance Christmas Tournament Southern Alamance High School
12/20/19 Friday Basketball V Women’s H 6:30 PM Eastern Guilford
12/20/19 Friday Basketball V Men’s H 8:00 PM Eastern Guilford
12/21/19 Saturday Basketball JV Women’s A TBA TBA Southern Alamance Christmas Tournament
