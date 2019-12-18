High School Basketball Tonight(12/18/19) in and around Guilford County
Eastern Guilford at Grimsley boys at 6/girls at 7:30pm…Grimsley boys(6-1) vs. EG(4-3)…Grimsley girls(1-6) vs. EG(1-6)….
Page at Thomasville girls at 6/boys at 7:30pm…Page boys(7-3) vs. Thomasville(3-3)…Page girls(1-8) vs. Thomasville(1-5)
West Forsyth at Southwest Guilford girls at 6/boys at 7:30pm…SWG girls(4-4) vs. West Forsyth(6-3)…SWG boys(4-3) vs. West Forsyth(0-7)
High Point Andrews boys at Winston-Salem Prep girls at 6:30 /boys at 8pm…HP Andrews girls(4-1) vs. WS Prep(4-3)….HP Andrews boys(5-1) vs. WS Prep(3-2)
