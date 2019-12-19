High School Basketball Tonight(12/19/19) in and around Guilford County:Greensboro Day girls Winners at South Carolina Tournament, now (14-0)/Northwest Guilford girls win, 48-31/NWG boys over Holly Springs/GDS boys past Gray Collegiate
Greensboro Day School boys(12-1) vs. Gray Collegiate Academy/(West Columbia, SC(7-1) 8:30pm in Columbia, South Carolina
Chick Fil A Classic…Final:Greensboro Day 75, Gray Collegiate 66
GDS now (13-1)…Scoring leaders:Jaydon Young 19 points, Bryce Harris 16 pts. and 13 rebounds, Brock Williams with 15 pts. and Cam Harris had 13 points for the Greensboro Day School Bengals…
Greensboro Day School girls(13-0) vs. Westwood/(Blythewood, SC(9-1) 11:15am
CresCom Invitational Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Final:Game 2(Sylvia Hatchell Bracket) @ 11:15 am –Greensboro Day (NC) defeats Westwood (SC) – 69-62
GDS girls now (14-0)
Northwest Guilford girls(5-1) vs. Dorman/Roebuck, SC(6-4) 11:45am
CresCom Bank Holiday Invitational Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Game 2(Kay Yow Bracket) @ 11:45 am – Northwest Guilford (NC) defeats Dorman (SC) – 48-31
Northwest Guilford boys(7-0) vs. Holly Springs 6pm…Game to be played at Pinecrest High School
Northwest Guilford boys 78, Holly Springs 43, in a game played at Pinecrest HS….
NWG boys (8-0)
from Twitter:
Team effort tonight as we top Holly Springs 78-43
Ragsdale(4-4) boys at Western Guilford(3-6) 7pm
Ragsdale boys 73, Western Guilford 36….Second and Third quarters combined, Ragsdale out-scored WG, 47-17…..
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Ragsdale 18 21 26 8 73 Western Guilford 11 9 8 8 36
Caldwell Academy at Rockingham County girls at 6/boys at 7:30pm
Bishop McGuinness boys(8-4) at Bethany Community School(4-8) 8pm
Bishop boys 77, Bethany Community School 36
