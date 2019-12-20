High School Basketball Tonight(12/20/19) in and around Guilford County:Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Games of the Week feature Northern Guilford at Northeast Guilford

Northern Guilford at Northeast Guilford girls at 6/boys at 7:30pm…NG boys (2-4) vs. NEG boys(4-4)…NG girls (6-1) vs. NEG girls(4-4)…

We will have this game for you as our Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Games of the Week from the John Primm Gym on the campus of Northeast Guilford High School…This is a Rival Game and also a Mid-State 3-A Conference meeting and we will have these games for you on GreensboroSports Radio beginning at 5:50pm…Again, GreensboroSports Radio, tonight from Northeast Guilford High School and all of the action coming your way on GreensboroSports Radio…Don Tilley will join for the girls and boys games and again, we will see you and you will hear us tonight, on GreensboroSports Radio….

Eastern Guilford at Southeast Guilford girls at 6/boys at 7:30pm…SEG boys(2-6) vs. EG(5-3)…EG girls(1-7)/SEG(8-0)

High Point Central at Southwest Guilford girls at 6/boys at 7:30pm..HPC boys(1-7)/SWG(5-3)…HPC girls(1-9)/SWG(4-4)

Smith boys(7-1) vs. Concord First Assembly(13-1) at the Piedmont Classical School Bobcat Classic 8pm

Piedmont Classical School(4-6) also in the Bobcat Classic, Time and Team TBA…

Northwest Guilford boys(8-0) at the Holiday in the Pines Classic, at Pinecrest High School

Crescom Bank Holiday Tournament in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Carrollton (GA) vs Northwest Guilford girls(7-1) 1:30pm…Kay Yow Division

Crescom Bank Holiday Tournament in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Westview (TN) vs Greensboro Day School girls(14-0) 1:30 in Sylvia Hatchell Division

Greensboro Day Boys(13-1) play again on Saturday in the Chick-Fil-A Holiday Classic in Columbia, S.C. 3:50pm

Wesleyan Christian Academy at Raleigh Ravenscroft girls at 5:30/boys at 7pm..WES girls(3-6)/Ravenscroft(7-2)…WES boys(7-3)/Ravenscroft(4-6)

Vandalia Christian School at Faith Christian girls at 6/boys at 7:30…VCS boys(2-6) vs. Faith(6-5)…VCS girls(1-5) vs. Faith(3-4)

Caldwell Academy boys(3-11) at Wilmington New Hanover(4-3) 3:30pm

Triad Math and Science Academy at Carter G. Woodson in Winston-Salem….Girls at 5/boys at 6:30pm…TMSA boys(6-4)/Woodson(4-3)…TMSA girls(0-4)/Woodson(1-4)

University Christian at Westchester Country Day girls at 2pm/boys at 3:30pm..WCD girls(0-9)/UC(4-2)…WCD boys(6-4)/UC(3-5)…University Christian from Hickory, N.C.

East Forsyth at WS Parkland girls at 6/boys at 7:30pm…EF boys(0-3)/WSP(4-0)…EF girls(3-3)/WSP(6-2)