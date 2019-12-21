Carolina Cobras sign rookies OL Michael Head and Austin “AC” Woolard/Carolina Cobras re-sign OL/DL/FB Jordan Mosely

Carolina Cobras sign rookies OL Michael Head and Austin “AC” Woolard

from D.J. Wagner, with the Carolina Cobras

Greensboro, NC

The Carolina Cobras announce the signing college teammates OL Michael Head and Austin “AC” Woolard for the 2020 season.

Michael Head (6’ 5” 315) and Austin “AC” Woolard (6’ 3” 290) both started 28 of the last 30 games for Averett University as the anchors on the end. Local players from NC who came together to protect well enough to both be First-Team All-Conference. This duo is basically a brick wall to defenders. Head is from Indian Trail NC and went to Sun Valley High School, while Woolard is from Trinity NC and went to Trinity High School.

Coach Resignalo said “I am really excited to have the guys from a local college to come in and compete for a job. Expect good things from both of these young men”

Head said this about starting his professional career with the Cobras, “I’m very excited for this opportunity and look forward to playing for the Cobras and the community.”

Woolard said “I am excited for this opportunity to play in the city that made me, and for the Cobra’s organization”

ABOUT THE CAROLINA COBRAS

The Carolina Cobras are members of the National Arena League (NAL). Founded in 2017, the Carolina Cobras are starting their third season in 2020 and were the 2018 National Arena League Champions. The Cobras play their home games at the Greensboro Coliseum. Cobra Season Ticket Memberships are on sale now call (336) 445-7232 or visit carcobras.com. Follow the Cobras on Facebook at facebook.com/carcobras, twitter.com/carcobras and instagram.com/carcobras.

ABOUT NATIONAL ARENA LEAGUE

The National Arena League was founded in 2016 and hosted its inaugural season in 2017 as the premier league in arena football. The National Arena League will kick off its fourth season in 2020. For more information regarding expansion opportunities or partnerships, contact Commissioner Chris Siegfried at chris@nationalarenaleague.com . For more information about the NAL visit www.nationalarenaleague.com, facebook.com/nationalarenaleauge, twitter.com/NALfootball, Instagram.com/nationalarenaleague.

Carolina Cobras re-sign OL/DL/FB Jordan Mosely.

from D.J. Wagner, with the Carolina Cobras

Greensboro, NC

The Carolina Cobras are happy to announce the return of 2018 founding player Jordan Mosely for the 2020 Season.

Jordan Mosely (6’3” 320 Johnson C Smith University) After a one-year absence from the Cobras the beast on the O-Line returns. He was an anchor on the O-Line of the 2018 NAL Champion Cobras, Mosely also took some snaps at FB, rushing eight times for 20 yards and two TDs, he also had three tackles filling in on the defensive line. Last season he played for the Mexicah Conquistadors of the International Arena Football League and won that Championship as well. In 2017 he played for both Wichita Falls, and finished the season with the 2017 IFL Champion Arizona Rattlers, so he has now played for three championship teams in a row, and Mosely is certainly looking forward to making that four back with the Cobras.

When asked if he had a message for Cobra Nation Mosely said “I’m thoroughly elated to be a Cobra once again. I certainly intend on leaving my mark on this franchise as much as possible this upcoming season, and I definitely need ALL of Cobra Nation to come out and support us”.

