Game Report on Smith-First Assembly Boys Basketball:Smith tops #3 team in the state with Silas Mason(17 pts.)/Nick McMullen(16 pts.)/Khalid Hinds(15 pts.) and Juwelz Hargrove(11 pts.) leading the way to the win for Ben(Super-Surge in 2nd Q enough to keep Smith in this game)

Smith defeats #3 in the state Concord First Assembly. CFA was previously ranked #24 in the country. Smith is led by Silas Mason with 17 points.

Smith 65 (7-1)
Concord First Assembly 64 (13-2)

Smith- 6(1st) 25(2nd) 15(3rd) 19(4th)=65
CFA-  16(1st) 15(2nd) 12(3rd) 21(4th)=64

Smith scorers
Juwelz Hargrove 11 pts
Jordan Williams 2 pts
Khalid Hinds 15 pts
Silas Mason 17 pts
Nick McMullen 16 pts
Kobe George 4 pts

Concord First Assembly
L. Latta 2 pts
G. Hein 10 pts
T. Benham 21 pts
I. Boothe 11 pts
J. Cammady 7 pts
C. Traore 4 pts
J. Cleminski 9 pts

Courtesy of Coach Irv, with Ben L. Smith Basketball

