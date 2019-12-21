Game Report on Smith-First Assembly Boys Basketball:Smith tops #3 team in the state with Silas Mason(17 pts.)/Nick McMullen(16 pts.)/Khalid Hinds(15 pts.) and Juwelz Hargrove(11 pts.) leading the way to the win for Ben(Super-Surge in 2nd Q enough to keep Smith in this game)
Smith defeats #3 in the state Concord First Assembly. CFA was previously ranked #24 in the country. Smith is led by Silas Mason with 17 points.
Smith 65 (7-1)
Concord First Assembly 64 (13-2)
Smith- 6(1st) 25(2nd) 15(3rd) 19(4th)=65 CFA- 16(1st) 15(2nd) 12(3rd) 21(4th)=64
Smith scorers
Juwelz Hargrove 11 pts
Jordan Williams 2 pts
Khalid Hinds 15 pts
Silas Mason 17 pts
Nick McMullen 16 pts
Kobe George 4 pts
Concord First Assembly
L. Latta 2 pts
G. Hein 10 pts
T. Benham 21 pts
I. Boothe 11 pts
J. Cammady 7 pts
C. Traore 4 pts
J. Cleminski 9 pts
Courtesy of Coach Irv, with Ben L. Smith Basketball
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.