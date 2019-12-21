High School Basketball Today in and around Guilford County with Northwest Guilford and Greensboro Day girls going for Championships down at Myrtle Beach, S.C./Greensboro Day boys in Chick-Fil-A Classic in Columbia, S.C./NWG girls claim Title at Myrtle Beach/GDS girls fall in Final/GDS boys in Chick-Fil-A Final vs. Dorman, S.C.
Crescom Bank Holiday Invitational Basketball Tournament in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Kay Yow Division
Northwest Guilford girls(8-1) vs Sumter (SC) – Championship 2:15pm
**********Northwest Guilford (NC) defeats Sumter (SC), 50-39 – Championship**********
NWG(9-1)
Sylvia Hatchell Division
Greensboro Day School girls(15-0) vs Cardinal Newman (SC) – Championship 2:45pm
*****Cardinal Newman (SC) defeats Greensboro Day (NC), 45-23 – Championship*****
GDS(15-1)
Greensboro Day School boys(14-1) vs. Immaculate Conception (NJ) 3:50pm in the Chick-Fil-A Classic in Columbia, S.C.
Greensboro Day School boys 56, Immaculate Conception (NJ) 47
GDS(15-1)
Coming up on Monday December 23:Greensboro Day (NC) vs. Dorman (SC) 8:30pm…Main Gym, Columbia, S.C.
