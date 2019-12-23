News and Record’s HSXtra All-Area Football Team with running back Quan Nora(Grimsley HS) Player of the Year
Quan Nora, from Grimsley High School, has been named the News and Record’s HSXtra All-Area High School Football Player of the Year, for the 2019 season….
from Joe Sirera and the News and Record staff…
CLICK HERE for the 2019 All-Area High School Football Team…..
Ok said,
Well done to these young men but gotta pull for my guy X simmons #6 bug 6 at northwest. Was put in a tough situation and should have nade 2nd team at least. Kid is the real deal humle quiet lunchbox kid did his thing not seeking clout
