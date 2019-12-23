Northwest Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 12/23-12/28/19:Basketball Busy with HAECO Tournament
Monday, December 23
No events scheduled
Tuesday, December 24
No events scheduled
Wednesday, December 25
No events scheduled
Thursday, December 26
9:00 AM Boys Junior Varsity Basketball Northern Guilford High School Northwest JV Boys Basketball Tournament Home
4:00 PM Boys Varsity Basketball Grimsley High School Haeco Tournament Away
5:30 PM Girls Varsity Basketball Page High School Haeco Tournament Away
6:30 PM Girls Junior Varsity Basketball Union Pines HS Bank of the Ozarks JV Basketball Holiday Classic Away
Friday, December 27
TBA Boys Varsity Basketball Haeco Tournament Away
TBA Boys Junior Varsity Basketball Northwest JV Boys Basketball Tournament Home
TBA Girls Varsity Basketball Haeco Tournament Away
2:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Basketball Gray Stone Day School Bank of the Ozarks JV Basketball Holiday Classic Away
Saturday, December 28
TBA Boys Varsity Basketball Haeco Tournament Away
TBA Boys Junior Varsity Basketball Northwest JV Boys Basketball Tournament Home
TBA Girls Varsity Basketball Haeco Tournament Away
TBA Girls Junior Varsity Basketball OPEN DATE Bank of the Ozarks JV Basketball Holiday Classic Away
