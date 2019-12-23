Only Two Unbeaten High School Basketball Teams Remaining in Guilford County:Southeast Guilford girls at (9-0) and Dudley boys at (9-0)
**********Here are our recent High School Basketball Polls for Guilford County…Only two Unbeaten teams remaining in the county, with the Dudley boys unbeaten at (9-0), and the Southeast Guilford girls unbeaten, at (9-0)….**********
Boys Public School Top Ten Poll:
1)Northwest Guilford(8-1)
2)Smith(8-1)
3)Dudley(9-0)
4)Grimsley(6-2)
5)Page(7-4)
6)Ragsdale(5-4)
7)Eastern Guilford(6-3)
8)Southern Guilford(6-3)
9)High Point Andrews(5-2)
10)TIE:Southwest Guilford(6-3)/Northern Guilford(3-4)
Others:
Northeast Guilford(4-5)
Western Guilford(3-7)
Southeast Guilford(2-6)
High Point Central(1-7)
Girls Public School Top Ten Poll:
1)Southeast Guilford(9-0)
2)Ragsdale(8-1)
3)Northwest Guilford(7-1)
4)Northern Guilford(7-1)
5)High Point Andrews(6-1)
6)Western Guilford(6-2)
7)Southwest Guilford(5-4)
8)Dudley(5-4)
9)Northeast Guilford(4-5)
10)Southern Guilford(3-5)
Others:
Grimsley(2-6)
Eastern Guilford(1-8)
Page(1-9)
High Point Central(0-11)
Smith(0-8)
Combined Boys Top Ten Poll
1)Northwest Guilford(8-1)
2)Greensboro Day School(14-1)
3)Smith(8-1)
4)Dudley(9-0)
5)Grimsley(6-2)
6)Page(7-4)
7)Ragsdale(5-4)
9)Eastern Guilford(6-3)
8)Southern Guilford(6-3)
10)High Point Andrews(5-2)
Girls Combined Top Ten Poll:
1)Southeast Guilford(9-0)
2)Ragsdale(8-1)
3)Northwest Guilford(7-1)
4)Greensboro Day School(14-1)
5)Northern Guilford(7-1)
6)High Point Andrews(6-1)
7)Western Guilford(6-2)
8)Southwest Guilford(5-4)
9)Dudley(5-4)
10)Northeast Guilford(4-5)
