Only Two Unbeaten High School Basketball Teams Remaining in Guilford County:Southeast Guilford girls at (9-0) and Dudley boys at (9-0)

**********Here are our recent High School Basketball Polls for Guilford County…Only two Unbeaten teams remaining in the county, with the Dudley boys unbeaten at (9-0), and the Southeast Guilford girls unbeaten, at (9-0)….**********

Boys Public School Top Ten Poll:

1)Northwest Guilford(8-1)

2)Smith(8-1)

3)Dudley(9-0)

4)Grimsley(6-2)

5)Page(7-4)

6)Ragsdale(5-4)

7)Eastern Guilford(6-3)

8)Southern Guilford(6-3)

9)High Point Andrews(5-2)

10)TIE:Southwest Guilford(6-3)/Northern Guilford(3-4)

Others:

Northeast Guilford(4-5)

Western Guilford(3-7)

Southeast Guilford(2-6)

High Point Central(1-7)

Girls Public School Top Ten Poll:

1)Southeast Guilford(9-0)

2)Ragsdale(8-1)

3)Northwest Guilford(7-1)

4)Northern Guilford(7-1)

5)High Point Andrews(6-1)

6)Western Guilford(6-2)

7)Southwest Guilford(5-4)

8)Dudley(5-4)

9)Northeast Guilford(4-5)

10)Southern Guilford(3-5)

Others:

Grimsley(2-6)

Eastern Guilford(1-8)

Page(1-9)

High Point Central(0-11)

Smith(0-8)

Combined Boys Top Ten Poll

1)Northwest Guilford(8-1)

2)Greensboro Day School(14-1)

3)Smith(8-1)

4)Dudley(9-0)

5)Grimsley(6-2)

6)Page(7-4)

7)Ragsdale(5-4)

9)Eastern Guilford(6-3)

8)Southern Guilford(6-3)

10)High Point Andrews(5-2)

Girls Combined Top Ten Poll:

1)Southeast Guilford(9-0)

2)Ragsdale(8-1)

3)Northwest Guilford(7-1)

4)Greensboro Day School(14-1)

5)Northern Guilford(7-1)

6)High Point Andrews(6-1)

7)Western Guilford(6-2)

8)Southwest Guilford(5-4)

9)Dudley(5-4)

10)Northeast Guilford(4-5)