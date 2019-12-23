Shining Light Academy Christmas Basketball Tournament:Oak Ridge Military Academy claims the Championship/ORMA’s Jonathan Shamine Tournament MVP
Order of finish for this year’s tournament:
First Place-Oak Ridge Military Academy-Champions
Second Place-GC Heat
Third Place-Bethany Baptist
Fourth Place-Shining Light Academy
Fifth Place-Community Baptist
Sixth Place-Noble Academy
Seventh Place-South Guilford Cougars
Eighth Place-Greater Vision
All Tournament Team:
Jonathan Shamine (Oak Ridge Military) Tournament MVP
James Clark (Oak Ridge Military)
Caleb Adair (Oak Ridge Military)
Tyrone Holloman III (GC Heat)
Elliot Cooper (GC Heat)
Nolan Knipp (GC Heat)
Bradley Moody (Bethany Baptist)
Chase Cranford (Bethany Baptist)
Robert Williams (Shining Light Academy)
Zion Petty (Shining Light Academy)
Rusty Saia (Noble Academy)
Zack Lloyd (Community Baptist)
Andrew Bausum (South Guilford Cougars)
