HAECO Invitational Basketball Tournament begins TODAY/Thursday at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center:Catch the Games on GreensboroSportsRadio.com

We will have all of the Court One Games for you TODAY, from the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center, and you can find those games on GreensboroSports Radio…

Girls:#1 Ragsdale vs. #8 Smith 3pm…#4 Northern Guilford vs. #5 Dudley 4:30pm…On GreensboroSports Radio…

Boys:#1 Greensboro Day School vs. #8 Ragsdale 6pm…#4 Dudley vs. #5 Page 7:30pm…On GreensboroSports Radio…Dennis White set to join us on the GreensboroSports Radio broadcasts….

All Day One Games on Thursday December 26 for the Women:

#1 Ragsdale vs. #8 Smith 3pm on Court 1 at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center

#4 Northern Guilford vs. #5 Dudley 4:30pm on Court 1

#2 Northwest Guilford vs. #7 Page 5:30pm on Court 2

#3 Greensboro Day School vs. #6 Grimsley 7pm on Court 2

2019 Women’s Seeds

(We are giving you the “Watch For” on the players from the Top Four Seeds, with best overall chances to hit the finals.)

1. Ragsdale High School…Watch for Nya Stallings, Diamond Monroe and Mariah Frazier…

2. Northwest Guilford…Watch for Megan Harkey, Reagan Kargo and Thalia Carter…

3. Greensboro Day School…Watch for Je’Bria Fullwood, Caroline Wyrick and Hailey Blackwell…

4. Northern Guilford..Watch for Jayla Harris, Janelle Henderson and Jadyn Newsome…

5. Dudley High School

6. Grimsley High School

7. Page High School

8. Smith High School

(Others to watch for would be Marissa Wooten from Dudley High School and Reagan Maynard from Page HS…Maynard due to return after a knee injury kept her out of all games leading up to the HAECO…

Day One Games for the Men on Thursday December 26 at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center:

#2 Smith vs. #7 Northern Guilford 2:30pm on Court 2 at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center

#3 Northwest Guilford vs. #6 Grimsley 4pm on Court 2

#1 Greensboro Day School vs. #8 Ragsdale 6pm on Court 1

#4 Dudley vs. #5 Page on Court 1 7:30pm

2019 Men’s Seeds

1. Greensboro Day School…Watch for Cam Harris, Bryce Harris and Jaydon Young…

2. Smith High School…Watch for Nick McMullen, Silas Mason and Khalid Hinds…

3. Northwest Guilford…Watch for Dean Reiber, Christian Hampton and Brandon Thomas…

4. Dudley High School…Watch for Frank Stockton, Jeremiah Dickerson and Darien Wynn…

5. Page High School

6. Grimsley High School

7. Northern Guilford

8. Ragsdale High School

(Others to watch for will be Jaden Ellis and Jason Sellars, from Page High School, Ahmil Flowers from Grimsley High School, Travis Shaw from Grimsley High School, Rashawn Pleasants and Nolan Hodge from Northern Guilford HS, Jordan Jones and Andrew Siler, from Ragsdale HS…..Carson McCorkle, the UVA commit from Greensboro Day, appears to be on the verge of missing this year’s HACEO, due to injury.)

