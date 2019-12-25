High School Football Picks Winner of the Year/WOY:Taking Home $120.00 in Gift Certificates from the Texas Roadhouse(Debra Harrison)
Here is the list of Weekly Winners in our High School Football Picks Contest, from the Texas Roadhouse this past 2019 season and our Big Winner, from all of the names and these names were placed in Frosty’s Magic Hat, and one name was drawn from all of these names, and our luck winner is, Debra Harrison…
And Congratulations to Debra Harrison and all of those that competed, and to those that became Winners this past season….Happy Holidays to all of you and we will be contacting Debra to get her mailing info for her prize, which is $120.00 in Gift Certificates, from the Texas Roadhouse…
Another good year for the contest and we also say thanks to the Texas Roadhouse on Battleground Avenue Greensboro, for their participation….
Here is that list of Winners from this past season’s weekly contests…..
HIGH SCHOOL PICKS WINNERS
Chris Ross
Lewis Walker
Pam Broadnax
John Chu
Johnny Smith
Debra Harrison
Miles Fairley
Rick Powell
Shawn Dee
Jason Simmons
Jarell Johnson
Zach Nichols
Chuck Durham
Eric Dudley
Vince Hunter
Mary Anderson
Quincy Bell
