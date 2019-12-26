Eastern Guilford Holiday Basketball Tournament
Eastern Guilford Holiday Basketball Tournament
December 26-28 in the Main Gym at Eastern Guilford High School
Thursday December 28
Boys Action:
Northeast Guilford vs. Burlington Christian 11:30am
Southeast Guilford vs. South Central 2:30pm
Charlotte Harding vs. Reidsville 5:30pm
Eastern Guilford vs. Western Guilford 8:30pm
Girls Action:
Piedmont Classical School vs. Western Guilford 10am
Raleigh Enloe vs. Southeast Guilford 1pm
Northeast Guilford vs. Reidsville 4pm
Eastern Guilford vs. Charlotte Harding 7pm
Order of Events for the full day on Thursday:
Piedmont Classical School vs. Western Guilford 10am(Girls)
Northeast Guilford vs. Burlington Christian 11:30am(Boys)
Raleigh Enloe vs. Southeast Guilford 1pm(Girls)
Southeast Guilford vs. South Central 2:30pm(Boys)
Northeast Guilford vs. Reidsville 4pm(Girls)
Charlotte Harding vs. Reidsville 5:30pm(Boys)
Eastern Guilford vs. Charlotte Harding 7pm(Girls)
Eastern Guilford vs. Western Guilford 8:30pm(Boys)
Unanimous said,
Northeast Guilford- 88
Burlington Christian Academy- 41
NE Guilford scorers:
Rashad Williamson-21
Jeremiah Malone- 19
Jaydon Hall- 15
Courtesy of Curtis Hunter
