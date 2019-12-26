Eastern Guilford Holiday Basketball Tournament

December 26-28 in the Main Gym at Eastern Guilford High School

Thursday December 28

Order of Events for the full day on Thursday:

Piedmont Classical School vs. Western Guilford 10am(Girls)

Northeast Guilford vs. Burlington Christian 11:30am(Boys)

Raleigh Enloe vs. Southeast Guilford 1pm(Girls)

Southeast Guilford vs. South Central 2:30pm(Boys)

Northeast Guilford vs. Reidsville 4pm(Girls)

Charlotte Harding vs. Reidsville 5:30pm(Boys)

Eastern Guilford vs. Charlotte Harding 7pm(Girls)

Eastern Guilford vs. Western Guilford 8:30pm(Boys)