Sheetz Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament at Southwest Guilford High School
Thursday December 26-Saturday December 28
Thursday Boys Action:
High Point Christian Academy vs. Andrews 1:30pm Coggins Gym
WS Christian vs. Panther Creek High School 3pm Annex Gym
Wesleyan Christian Academy vs. High Point Central 4:3pm Coggins Gym
Southwest Guilford vs. Southern Guilford 7:30pm
Thursday Girls Action:
North Davidson vs. Richmond Senior 1:30pm Annex Gym
High Point Central vs. Central Cabarrus 3pm Coggins Gym
Pinecrest vs. Southern Guilford 4:30pm Annex Gym
Southwest Guilford vs. Wesleyan Christian Academy 6pm Coggins Gym
