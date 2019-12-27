Friday’s Semifinal Games for the HAECO Invitational Basketball Tournament and you can hear the games on GreensboroSports Radio:Notes on Day One from the Tournaments

2019 HAECO Invitational Basketball Tournament

December 27, 2019 Schedule

All games played at Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center

Girl’s Semifinals (Court 1)

#1 Ragsdale vs. #4 Northern Guilford, 2:30 pm

#2 Northwest Guilford vs. #3 Greensboro Day, 4:00 pm

Boy’s Semifinals (Court 1)

#1 Greensboro Day vs. #5 Page, 6:00 pm

#2 Smith vs. #3 Northwest Guilford, 7:30 pm

Girl’s Consolation Round (Court 2)

#5 Dudley vs. #8 Smith, 1:30 pm

#6 Grimsley vs. #7 Page, 3:00 pm

Boy’s Consolation Round (Court 2)

#4 Dudley vs. #8 Ragsdale, 5:00 pm

#6 Grimsley vs. #7 Northern Guilford, 6:30 pm

**********A few Day One notes and thoughts…My first question was, “where was Christian Hampton, from the Northwest Guilford Vikings(boys)?”….NWG is going to need this kid on Friday when they face the Smith Golden Eagles….Northwest Guilford just barely escaped the Grimsley Whirlies, 74-72 on Thursday…

Some lopsided scores from tournament games on Thursday….Northwest Guilford girls 68, Page 8 and from the Eastern Guilford Christmas Tournament, this final score really stood out:Southeast Guilford 73, Raleigh Enloe 4…

SEG girls rode right past Raleigh Enloe and we all need to chew on this….If the Southeast Guilford girls defeat the Western Guilford Hornets on Friday in the Eastern Guilford tournament, SEG could end up playing their schoolmates, the Southeast Guilford JV girls team in the Tournament finals on Saturday….In the other side of the Eastern Guilford Tournament bracket on Friday, the SEG JV girls team will meet the Reidsville Rams and the winner advances to the tournament finals on Saturday….SEG JV girls over the Eastern Guilford varsity girls team, 49-43 on Thursday….

The Greensboro Day School girls were led in scoring by Paula Graichan on Thursday, and to be honest, I had not seen her name before for the Lady Bengals….Paula Graichan is a foreign exchange student from Germany, now playing for the GDS Lady Bengals…Paula Graichan, now living in Greensboro, and originally from Germany…

Jermey Mull with 37 points for the Southwest Guilford Cowboys in SWG’s 84-48 win over Southern Guilford on Thursday night…Mull with 37 points and Ahmil Flowers with 32 points, in the Grimsley Whirlies 74-72 loss to Northwest Guilford on Thursday…..Mull with the most points I have seen from a SWG Cowboy since Terrell Leach dropped in 49 during a Christmas Tournament game at SWG, about 10 years ago…..

Ayden Gamble from Dudley ejected from the Panthers’ game vs. the Page Pirates on Thursday night…Gamble got tied up with Zion Conner from Page, and bodies were flying and Gamble ends up getting ejected…The question becomes will he have to sit out Dudley’s next game, vs. Ragsdale on Friday, per NCHSAA rules…

There was talk of calling in the local Greensboro Fire Department on Thursday night, as a way to throw some water on Greensboro Day School’s Whit Trevey….Trevey hit six three-pointers and Ragsdale had no way of stopping or slowing down Trevey, as he finished 6-8 from three-point range for the GDS Bengals, and he was on FIRE….I’m not sure the GFD and a bucket of water could have cooled this kid off on Thursday night, he was in a zone, and for the most part, he was in a FIRE zone, because this young man was red-hot, white-hot, whatever you want to call it…I call it En Firego….Not En Fuego, but En Firego, this man was burning up the nets…Trevey finished with 20 points to lead the Bengal men in scoring….

The Northern Guilford girls have a fine young girls team, but it is going to be tough to handle and defeat the Ragsdale Tigers on Friday….Ragsdale is deep and they now have the Twin Towers with Palmore and Maros on the inside…Monroe, Frazier and Stallings out front make Ragsdale a tough nut to crack…NG will have their hands full…

GDS girls vs. Northwest Guilford…NWG has a double-post with Megan Harkey and Jaden Murray, but NWG might be better served to go guard-strength vs. GDS…GDS will be playing smart, because the GDS girls know each real well these days, with the exception of newcomer, Paula Griachan, from Germany…NWG’s main weapon may need to become three-point shooting threat Reagan Kargo….

NWG-Smith boys will be a battle and NWG needs Christian Hampton in the lineup to be able to get past Smith….Without Hampton, NWG is in for a very tough night vs. the Golden Eagles…Smith will come at you hard with Nick McMullen and Silas Mason leading the way…Hargrove and Hinds and Jordan Williams give Smith a very tough five….The Dean Reiber(NWG) vs. Nick McMullen(Smith) battle will be one worth watching….Brandon Thomas gives NWG a second outlet, but NWG needs that third wheel, and that is Hampton…

GDS-Page will feature very quick young athletes getting up and down that basketball court in a hurry…GDS has this big-three group of athletes with Bryce Harris, Jaydon Young and Brock Williams and these kids are from a different level….You add in Cam Hayes and Whit Trevey and big-man Cason Pierce and GDS can run off and leave you, if you are not careful…You have to find a way to stand in and go blow-for-blow with GDS and that is much easier said than done….Page will need Jaden Ellis, Zion Conner, Jason Sellars, Tyren Farrow, Mike Maxwell and Whit Edwards at the top of their game on Friday night…Page is coming off a very hard-fought win over the Dudley Panthers and it won’t be easy for Page to get back up again, to the level that the Pirates reached on Thursday night…The Page win over Dudley took a lot out of the Page Pirates, but how much??? How much does Page have left in them? We are about to find out come Friday night vs. GDS, and Page will have to play their best game ever, in order to knock off the GDS Bengals…The Bengals might just be poised to play better on Friday, than they did on Thursday, especially if Harris, Young and Williams get going….Page will have to play better on Friday than they did on Thursday just to be in and stay in this game with GDS…..

