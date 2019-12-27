Game Report on Northeast Guilford-Burlington Christian Academy Boys Basketball:Rams move on to Semifinals with Williamson, Malone and Hall having a ball for NEG
Northeast Guilford- 88, Burlington Christian Academy- 41
NE Scorers:
Rashad Williamson- 21
Jeremiah Malone- 19
Jaydon Hall- 15
Courtesy of NEG Coach Curtis Hunter
