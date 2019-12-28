Game Report on North Davidson-Southwest Guilford Girls Basketball:Emily Hege leads North Davidson with 30 big points

North Davidson is playing in the Sheetz Invitational Christmas Tournament at Southwest Guilford High School. Today they lost to Southwest Guilford High School.

SWG 60, North Davidson 52

1qtr ND 3 SWG 21 2qtr ND 16 SWG 16 3qtr ND 10 SWG 10 4qtr ND 23 SWG 13

North Davidson

Emily Hege 30 points

Courtney McMillan 9 points

Lettie Michael 8 points

Moe Byerly 3 points

Cayden Dally 2 points

Southwest Guilford

Tiir Myok 14 points

Jocelyn Foust 11 points

Kendall Shaw 10 points

Grayce Slade 7 points

JaLyn Slade 6 points

Grace Harriman 2 points

ND overall record is 9-2

ND will play the winner of Pinecrest High School tomorrow at 3 p.m. at Southwest Guilford High School.

Courtesy of North Davidson head coach Cindy Dukes