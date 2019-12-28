Game Report on North Davidson-Southwest Guilford Girls Basketball:Emily Hege leads North Davidson with 30 big points
North Davidson is playing in the Sheetz Invitational Christmas Tournament at Southwest Guilford High School. Today they lost to Southwest Guilford High School.
SWG 60, North Davidson 52
1qtr ND 3 SWG 21 2qtr ND 16 SWG 16 3qtr ND 10 SWG 10 4qtr ND 23 SWG 13
North Davidson
Emily Hege 30 points
Courtney McMillan 9 points
Lettie Michael 8 points
Moe Byerly 3 points
Cayden Dally 2 points
Southwest Guilford
Tiir Myok 14 points
Jocelyn Foust 11 points
Kendall Shaw 10 points
Grayce Slade 7 points
JaLyn Slade 6 points
Grace Harriman 2 points
ND overall record is 9-2
ND will play the winner of Pinecrest High School tomorrow at 3 p.m. at Southwest Guilford High School.
Courtesy of North Davidson head coach Cindy Dukes
