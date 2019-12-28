Game Report on North Davidson-Southwest Guilford Girls Basketball:Emily Hege leads North Davidson with 30 big points

North Davidson is playing in the Sheetz Invitational Christmas Tournament at Southwest Guilford High School. Today they lost to Southwest Guilford High School.

SWG 60, North Davidson 52

1qtr ND  3    SWG  21
2qtr ND  16   SWG  16
3qtr ND  10   SWG  10
4qtr ND  23   SWG  13

North Davidson
Emily Hege 30 points
Courtney McMillan 9 points
Lettie Michael 8 points
Moe Byerly 3 points
Cayden Dally 2 points

Southwest Guilford
Tiir Myok 14 points
Jocelyn Foust 11 points
Kendall Shaw 10 points
Grayce Slade 7 points
JaLyn Slade 6 points
Grace Harriman 2 points

ND overall record is 9-2

ND will play the winner of Pinecrest High School tomorrow at 3 p.m. at Southwest Guilford High School.

Courtesy of North Davidson head coach Cindy Dukes

