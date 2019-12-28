Game Report on Northwest Guilford-Smith Boys Basketball:Golden Eagles of Smith ride the work of Silas Mason(24 pts.) and Nick McMullen(20 pts.) to the HAECO Tournament Finals

SMITH 67, NORTHWEST GUILFORD 44

GAME NOTES:

— The #3 seed and defending HAECO champs Northwest Guilford faced off against the #2 seed Smith in the semi-final round of the HAECO Invitational Tournament in Greensboro, NC. This game would be close in the first half as both teams battled and fought for every possession and every basket. Northwest would trail going into halftime 30-25.

Coming out of halftime Smith took control and pulled away with an alley-oop dunk and Northwest would not be able to answer the next several possessions. Smith would end up pulling away ultimately.

The story of the game was the 21 offensive rebounds that Smith would have. Smith fought very hard down low and had a lot of second and even third chance opportunities at the basket. Smith would beat Northwest Guilford 67-44 and advance to the championship game.

–Chris Hampton led all Viking scorers with 23 points. Connor Ballou had 8 points, Robbie Boulton had 6 points, Brandon Thomas had 3 points, Josh Humphrey and Dean Reiber had 2 points each.

1st 2nd 3rd 4th NORTHWEST GUILFORD 11 14 8 11 SMITH 14 16 16 21

NORTHWEST GUILFORD 9-2; 0-0

Chris Hampton 23; Connor Ballou 8; Robbie Boulton 6; Brandon Thomas 3; Josh Humphrey 2; Dean Reiber 2

SMITH 10-1; 0-0

Silas Mason 24; Nick McMullen 20; Khalid Hinds 6; Jordan Williams 5; Juwelz Hargrove 4; Isaiah Moore 2; Kobe George 2; Nyikos Fritts 2; Maurice Hines 2

Submitted by: Northwest Coaching Staff