HAECO Invitational Basketball Tournament Games TODAY/Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center:Today’s Games on GreensboroSports Radio/Keynotes and Numbers

December 28, 2019 Schedule

All games played at Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center

Girls’ Championship (Court 1)

#1 Ragsdale vs. #2 Northwest Guilford, 3:30 pm

Girls’ Third-Place Game (Court 1)

#3 Greensboro Day vs. #4 Northern Guilford, 12 noon

Women’s Fifth-Place Game (Court 2)

#5 Dudley vs. #6 Grimsley, 2:00 pm

Girls’ Seventh-Place Game (Court 2)

#7 Page vs. #8 Smith, 11:00 am

Boys’ Championship (Court 1)

#1 Greensboro Day vs. #2 Smith, 5:30 pm

Boys’ Third-Place Game (Court 1)

#3 Northwest Guilford vs. #5 Page, 1:30 pm

Boys’ Fifth-Place Game (Court 2)

#4 Dudley vs. #6 Grimsley, 3:30 pm

Boys’ Seventh-Place Game (Court 2)

#7 Northern Guilford vs. #8 Ragsdale, 12:30 pm

Some key scorers from the Friday Games:

Combos…

Silas Mason 24 points/Nick McMullen 20 points for Smith…Quite the overall night for Mason, we called this the “Silas Night”, Holy Mackerel Night”…Not being disrespectful toward the Silent Night Christmas Song, just thought “Silas Night, Holy Mackerel Night”, had a nice ring to it…Big night for Mason and McMullen, from Smith…

Brock Williams and Cam Hayes, from the Greensboro Day School boys team…Williams with 25 points and Hayes added 15 for the Bengals…GDS vs. Smith, for the Title on Saturday, at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center…

Reagan Kargo and Thalia Carter from the Northwest Guilford girls team….Kargo with 24, and Carter with 17 points for the Vikes…

Nya Stallings and Mariah Frazier from the Ragsdale girls team…Stallings with 28 points and Frazier with 11 for the RHS Tigers…Ragsdale vs. Northwest Guilford for the girls HAECO Title on Saturday…

Ahmil Flowers and Jayden Watlington for Grimsley’s boys…Flowers with 22 pts. and Watlington with 16 for the Whirlies….Flowers had 32 points for Grimsley, back on Thursday…

Darien Wynn and Frank Stockton for Dudley HS…Wynn dropped in 23 points and Stockton with 16 for the Dudley boys…

Andrews Siler and Jordan Jones for the Ragsdale boys…Siler with 20 points and Jones with 15 points for the RHS Tigers…

A high scorer for the Girls…Emily Hege with 30 points for the North Davidson girls…..(Sheetz Invitational Tournament)

from Twitter on the High Point Andrews Red Raiders girls basketball team….

Time Correction: Come out and support your Lady Red Raiders in the Championship Game of the

@BigTimeSports7 Christmas Invitational vs Winston-Salem Prep on Saturday, December 28th at 3:30pm at

@TWingateAndrews….

High Point Andrews vs. Winston-Salem Prep

