Eastern Guilford Christmas Holiday Basketball Tournament:Raven Preston(Southeast Guilford HS) MVP for the Women
· Congratulations to-
Women’s Champions- Southeast Guilford High School
Men’s Champions- Harding University High School
Women’s Results:
Champion Southeast Guilford:Southeast Guilford 82, Reidsville 26
SEG Varsity Girls(12-0)
3rd Place:Southeast Guilford JV team 48, Western Guilford 34
5th Place Game:Northeast Guilford 48, Raleigh Enloe 23
7th Place:Piedmont Classical 42, Eastern Guilford 39
Men’s Results:
Championship:Harding University High School 74, South Central 66
3rd Place:Eastern Guilford 78, Northeast Guilford 61
5th Place:Reidsville 78, Southeast Guilford 65
7th Place:Western Guilford 76, Burlington Christian 47
Basketball Tournament All Tournament Teams
WOMEN’S ALL TOURNAMENT TEAM
Preston, Raven
Southeast Guilford
MVP
Pearly, Asia
Northeast Guilford
Preston, Maliah
Southeast Guilford JV
Simmons, Kennedi
Southeast Guilford
Artis, Jada
Reidsville
Smalls, A’mani
Reidsville
Perry, Amire
Enloe
Snipes, Daja
Piedmont Classical
Davis, Zoe
Southeast Guilford JV
Oliver, LA
Western Guilford
MEN’S ALL TOURNAMENT TEAM
Grant, Jaleb
Harding University
MVP
Ward, Travon
South Central
Dawkins, Kadyn
Eastern Guilford
Edwards, Auldon
Reidsville
Pass, Breon
Reidsville
Funderburk, Kobe
Harding University
Johnson, OJ
Eastern Guilford
Fuller, Cody
Southeast Guilford
Poindexter, Kavon
Western Guilford
Hutchinson, Dante
South Central
