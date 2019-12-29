Eastern Guilford Christmas Holiday Basketball Tournament:Raven Preston(Southeast Guilford HS) MVP for the Women

· Congratulations to-
Women’s Champions- Southeast Guilford High School
Men’s Champions- Harding University High School

Women’s Results:
Champion Southeast Guilford:Southeast Guilford 82, Reidsville 26
SEG Varsity Girls(12-0)
3rd Place:Southeast Guilford JV team 48, Western Guilford 34
5th Place Game:Northeast Guilford 48, Raleigh Enloe 23
7th Place:Piedmont Classical 42, Eastern Guilford 39

Men’s Results:
Championship:Harding University High School 74, South Central 66
3rd Place:Eastern Guilford 78, Northeast Guilford 61
5th Place:Reidsville 78, Southeast Guilford 65
7th Place:Western Guilford 76, Burlington Christian 47

Basketball Tournament All Tournament Teams

WOMEN’S ALL TOURNAMENT TEAM
Preston, Raven
Southeast Guilford
MVP

Pearly, Asia
Northeast Guilford

Preston, Maliah
Southeast Guilford JV

Simmons, Kennedi
Southeast Guilford

Artis, Jada
Reidsville

Smalls, A’mani
Reidsville

Perry, Amire
Enloe

Snipes, Daja
Piedmont Classical

Davis, Zoe
Southeast Guilford JV

Oliver, LA
Western Guilford

MEN’S ALL TOURNAMENT TEAM
Grant, Jaleb
Harding University
MVP

Ward, Travon
South Central

Dawkins, Kadyn
Eastern Guilford

Edwards, Auldon
Reidsville

Pass, Breon
Reidsville

Funderburk, Kobe
Harding University

Johnson, OJ
Eastern Guilford

Fuller, Cody
Southeast Guilford

Poindexter, Kavon
Western Guilford

Hutchinson, Dante
South Central

