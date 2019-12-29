Game Report on Morehead-Martinsville Boys Basketball:Panthers secure 49-48 victory and now stand at (9-0) on the season/Best start in years for Morehead High School

1st quarter

Javen Chandler had 2 of Morehead’s three first quarter 3-pointers and Shytiek Lampkin added three assists against a tenacious Martinsville defense. At the close of the 1st quarter Morehead held a 15-11 advantage.

2nd quarter

Martinsville managed to trim the lead in the 2nd quarter as the Panthers fought to contain the Bulldogs Jaheim Niblett. Kenyan Allen led the Panthers second quarter scoring with 6. The Panthers were 1/5 in 3-point shooting. The halftime score was 26-23 in favor of Morehead.

3rd quarter

The third quarter was a back and forth between the two teams. The Panthers and Bulldogs traded the lead late in the 3rd quarter but two late 3-pointers by the Panthers Shytiek Lampkin helped the Panthers to hold on to a 38-35 lead.

4th quarter

The Panthers held a 47-45 advantage with two minutes remaining. Following a Bulldog foul, the Panthers Lampkin hit two free throws and only seconds later the Bulldogs Lemuel Jones nailed a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 1 with one minute remaining. The final moments of the game were at best chaotic. The Bulldogs hit what appeared to be the go-ahead basket with three seconds remaining but the official had called a foul against Morehead prior to the release of the shot. The Bulldogs were given the ball and three seconds to work with. The Bulldogs passed into traffic and as the ball was batted around and heading out of bounds, a Bulldog went for the save and threw it back to the inbounder who had delayed in returning to the court and had not re-established himself in play which turned it over to the Panthers with one second remaining.

The Panthers were led in scoring by Allen with 14, Chandler 12, and Lampkin 11. Aaron Carelock drew 3 charges for the Panthers, Jarrett Stewart had 4 steals. The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Troy Brandon with 14 and Jahiem Niblett with 12

Morehead 15 11 12 11 Martinsville 11 12 12 13

Morehead

Kenyan Allen 14

Javen Chandler 12

Shytiek Lampkin 11

Blake Byrd 6

Jarrett Stewart 5

Aaron Carelock 1

Martinsville

Troy Brandon 14

Jahiem Niblett 12

Lemuel Jones 9

Jahil Martin 9

Vontae Manns 4

In the evening’s second game McMichael defeated Bethany Community School 66-45

Courtesy of Morehead assistant coach Randy Epeling