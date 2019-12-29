Game Report on North Davidson-Pinecrest Girls Basketball:Emily Hege with 24 pts., 10 rebounds and 10 assists for ND

North Davidson finished 3rd in the Sheetz Invitational Christmas Tournament at Southwest Guilford High School. Today they won against Pinecrest High School.

ND 66, Pinecrest 29

1qtr ND  18   P  10
2qtr ND  15   P   3
3qtr ND  19   P   6
4qtr ND  14   P   1

North Davidson
Emily Hege 24 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists
Courtney McMillan 14 points, 10 rebounds
Lettie Michael 8 points
Rebekah Minton 5 points
Cayden Dally 5 points
Maddie Altiers 4 points
Kassidy Bean 2 points

Pinecrest High School
K. McLaughlin 13 points
B. Sparrow 5 points
H. Kallgren 4 points
M. Washington 2 points
K. Stewart 2 points
S. Holder 2 points
S. McIntosh 1 point

ND overall record is 10-2

ND will be back on conference play at Central Davidson High School on Friday, January 3.

Courtesy of North Davidson coach Cindy Dukes

