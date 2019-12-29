Game Report on North Davidson-Pinecrest Girls Basketball:Emily Hege with 24 pts., 10 rebounds and 10 assists for ND
North Davidson finished 3rd in the Sheetz Invitational Christmas Tournament at Southwest Guilford High School. Today they won against Pinecrest High School.
ND 66, Pinecrest 29
1qtr ND 18 P 10 2qtr ND 15 P 3 3qtr ND 19 P 6 4qtr ND 14 P 1
North Davidson
Emily Hege 24 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists
Courtney McMillan 14 points, 10 rebounds
Lettie Michael 8 points
Rebekah Minton 5 points
Cayden Dally 5 points
Maddie Altiers 4 points
Kassidy Bean 2 points
Pinecrest High School
K. McLaughlin 13 points
B. Sparrow 5 points
H. Kallgren 4 points
M. Washington 2 points
K. Stewart 2 points
S. Holder 2 points
S. McIntosh 1 point
ND overall record is 10-2
ND will be back on conference play at Central Davidson High School on Friday, January 3.
Courtesy of North Davidson coach Cindy Dukes
