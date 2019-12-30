Carolina Cobras sign DB Terrell Hudson, Trade FB Desmond Maxwell

from D.J. Wagner with the Carolina Cobras

Greensboro, NC

The Carolina Cobras announce the signing of DB Terrell Hudson for the 2020 season.

Terrell Hudson (6’ 1” 210, Ashland University) initially got his start at Urbana University and in two years there played in 20 games over two years, with 135 tackles, 7.5 of those for loss and added four interceptions before transferring to Ashland where he was third on the team in tackles as starting strong safety with 71 tackles, and added 4.5 tackles for loss and one interception. Hudson said, “I’m just ready to win games and another championship for this organization and fans, and have fun playing the game.”

Coach Resignalo said this about Hudson, “Great athlete and excited to see Hudson compete in camp. I know he has the work ethic to put in the work to make it at the next level. He is the brother of recently signed WR Alex Coleman”

In other news, the Carolina Cobras have announced the trade of FB Desmond Maxwell to the Orlando Predators in exchange of Future Considerations.

ABOUT THE CAROLINA COBRAS

The Carolina Cobras are members of the National Arena League (NAL). Founded in 2017, the Carolina Cobras are starting their third season in 2020 and were the 2018 National Arena League Champions. The Cobras play their home games at the Greensboro Coliseum. Cobra Season Ticket Memberships are on sale now call (336) 445-7232 or visit carcobras.com. Follow the Cobras on Facebook at facebook.com/carcobras, twitter.com/carcobras and instagram.com/carcobras.

ABOUT NATIONAL ARENA LEAGUE

The National Arena League was founded in 2016 and hosted its inaugural season in 2017 as the premier league in arena football. The National Arena League will kick off its fourth season in 2020. For more information regarding expansion opportunities or partnerships, contact Commissioner Chris Siegfried at chris@nationalarenaleague.com . For more information about the NAL visit www.nationalarenaleague.com, facebook.com/nationalarenaleauge, twitter.com/NALfootball, Instagram.com/nationalarenaleague.