Contest Winner – Pro Picks Regular Season Final

Posted by Don Moore on December 30, 2019 at 9:15 am under Professional | Be the First to Comment

Mike Strupe was our final winner for our Pro Picks Contest – by Tie-Breaker.

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top