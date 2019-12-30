Looking for some Basketball Action:Check out the games from the 2019 HAECO Invitational Basketball Tournament at GreensboroSports Radio

All Court One games from this year’s 2019 HAECO Invitational Basketball Tournament are up and running for your listening pleasure now on GreensboroSports Radio…

Day One’s Opening Round Games from Court 1 at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center…

Day Two’s Semifinal Games from Court 2 at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center…

Day Three with the 3rd Place Games and the Championship Games from the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center…

We have all of those games, with the end-to-end game action for the boys and the girls, plus the Interviews, the National Anthem Singers, the Trumpet playing of the Anthem by Jim Isley, singer Campbell Kargo and more….

Check out GreensboroSports Radio, and the games will run in order, from the first game on Court One of the tournament, all the way through to the interviews with the Championship Teams, for the Women and the Men…

Tune in and listen for a while…..12 games/Like our own 12 Days of Christmas for you…Nearly 50 different guests are sprinkled in with our featured interviews….The coaches, the players, Tournament Co-Chairs Frankie Jones and Mr. German…Rob Goodman, Mark Bush, David Bowman, Kim Strable, Joe Sirera, Dennis White, Don Tilley, Jim Isley on the trumpet, Campbell Kargo singing the National Anthem, Coach Freddy Johnson, Robert Johnson, Jeff Smith, Derrick Partee, Lee Reavis, Haley Hackett, Josh Evans, Mara Montana, Nyah Stallings, Je’Bria Fullwood, Megan Harkey, Thalia Carter, Reagan Kargo, Brock Williams, Cam Hayes, Bryce Harris, and more…

In the background on the public address announcing/PA you can hear Bryan Jones, Stu Barefoot, Jeffrey Griffin and others…We have just about everything you can comprehend within this HAECO Basketball Tournament audio library….

