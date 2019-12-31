Game Report/College Women’s Basketball News: Guilford 69, Methodist 44

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Guilford women’s basketball team saw a career-high 16 points from Monell Dunlap as the Quakers defeated Methodist University, 69-44, in Ragan-Brown Field House on Monday night.

Both teams traded baskets in the opening minutes of the contest but at the 6:14 mark of the first quarter, Guilford (7-2) gained the advantage for good and never looked back. By halftime, the Quakers held a 40-19 lead.

The Guilford defense held the Monarchs to 25 percent shooting throughout the game, including just a 12.5 percentage in the third quarter where Methodist (2-9) scored only six points.

Guilford’s bench played a key role as it contributed 28 points, which included 16 from Dunlap and seven from Kasey Medlin.

On the glass, the Quakers held a 57-35 advantage over the Monarchs. Leading the way for Guilford on the boards was freshman Carisma Lynn with 11 rebounds, while Dunlap added eight.

Lynn tallied her third double-double of the season on 10 points to go with her team-leading rebounds.

For the Monarchs, Destiny Hardin led the way with a game-high 17 points. Jazanae Billings paced the team in rebounds with 10. Tyzarea Alexander contributed nine points and eight boards throughout the contest.

Coach Stephanie Flamini’s Quakers return to Ragan-Brown Field House Saturday, January 4 for a 2 p.m. Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) contest against Washington and Lee University.

Courtesy of Nicolle Holcomb

Assistant Sports Information Director

**********Lindsay Gauldin, from Northwest Guilford High School, and one of the top players on the Guilford College women’s basketball team, re-injured her knee and we hope that she will be back at near 100% this Saturday….Lindsay left the game in anguishing pain and tried to return, but not sure how much more she was able to play/do on Monday night…I remember a Lindsay Gauldin injury back when she was in high school, in a game with Northwest at Southwest Guilford, where Lindsay had to the leave the game in tears, but she came back and helped take down the Southwest Guilford Cowgirls on that Saturday afternoon…Lindsay will be back, we just hope she can return full-strength and get her game back the way she wants it to be…

Also saw action tonight from Kristen Roberts, the young freshman for Guilford, from Southeast Guilford High School…Roberts was part of the SEG State Championship team last season and this season, coming into tonight’s/Monday’s game, Kristen Roberts was leading the Guilford College women’s basketball team in scoring at around 13 ppg….**********