ACC Women’s Basketball Tonight:Virginia Tech with Liz Kitley and Cayla King from Northwest Guilford HS at N.C. State with Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford HS)

RALEIGH – After wrapping up the 2019 calendar year with a perfect record to start the 2019-20 season, the ninth-ranked NC State women’s basketball team (12-0, 1-0 ACC) will play its first home Atlantic Coast Conference game of the season TONIGHT against Virginia Tech(10-2/0-1). Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. from Kay Yow Court inside Valvano Arena at Reynolds Coliseum, and live streaming coverage will be provided on ACCNX.

BLACKSBURG – The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team is back on the road to face another top 10 opponent TONIGHT when they take on the ninth-ranked NC State Wolfpack.

In Tech’s ACC opener at No. 8 Florida State the squad fell 86-62.

Virginia Tech at No. 9 NC State

Thursday, January 2 – 7 PM

ACC Network Extra: Andrew Sanders and Erin Summers

Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford HS) for N.C. State…15.9 ppg/10.6 rebounds per game

Liz Kitley(Northwest Guilford HS) for Virginia Tech…11.6 ppg/7.1 rebounds per game

Cayla King(Northwest Guilford HS) for Virginia Tech…3.4 ppg/1.4 rebounds per game