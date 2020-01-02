ACC Women’s Basketball Tonight:Virginia Tech with Liz Kitley and Cayla King from Northwest Guilford HS at N.C. State with Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford HS)
RALEIGH – After wrapping up the 2019 calendar year with a perfect record to start the 2019-20 season, the ninth-ranked NC State women’s basketball team (12-0, 1-0 ACC) will play its first home Atlantic Coast Conference game of the season TONIGHT against Virginia Tech(10-2/0-1). Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. from Kay Yow Court inside Valvano Arena at Reynolds Coliseum, and live streaming coverage will be provided on ACCNX.
BLACKSBURG – The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team is back on the road to face another top 10 opponent TONIGHT when they take on the ninth-ranked NC State Wolfpack.
In Tech’s ACC opener at No. 8 Florida State the squad fell 86-62.
GAME INFORMATION
Virginia Tech at No. 9 NC State
Thursday, January 2 – 7 PM
ACC Network Extra: Andrew Sanders and Erin Summers
Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford HS) for N.C. State…15.9 ppg/10.6 rebounds per game
Liz Kitley(Northwest Guilford HS) for Virginia Tech…11.6 ppg/7.1 rebounds per game
Cayla King(Northwest Guilford HS) for Virginia Tech…3.4 ppg/1.4 rebounds per game
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.