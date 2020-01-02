Devan Boykin(Ragsdale HS) and Payton Page(Dudley HS) were named to the NCPreps.com All-State Football Team

This came out a few days ago, but here we go, getting caught up and getting you this information here today, with Payton Page, defensive lineman from Dudley High School, and Devan Boykin, defensive back from Ragsdale High School, both being named to the 2019 NCPreps.com All-State High School Football Team…

Devan Boykin is a senior and he is already enrolled at N.C. State for 2020, while Payton Page is only a junior, and he will be around for one more season, with the Dudley Panthers….

Sort of surprising to me, that Quan Nora, from Grimsley High School did not make the team as a running back…..

CLICK HERE for the entire All-State Football Team, from NCPreps.com….