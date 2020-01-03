Carolina Cobras sign former Columbus Destroyers (AFL) QB Grant Russell

from D.J. Wagner with the Carolina Cobras

Greensboro, NC

The Carolina Cobras announce the signing of QB Grant Russell for the 2020 season.

Grant Russell (6’ 4” 225, Ohio Dominican) did not play much in his freshman campaign but was a three-year starter after that. He was a Harlon Hill Trophy candidate in his junior season and was named Great Midwest Athletic Conference Player of the Year as a senior. In college he was 700/1022 (68.5% completion percentage) with 73 TDs throwing and another 14 TDs rushing. He signed with the Columbus Destroyers of the AFL and for the expansion franchise he was a highlight, going 222-369 for 2,614 yards and 36 TDs passing, as well as having six more TDs rushing. The QB competition for the 2020 Carolina Cobras has now reached nuclear level in how competitive it is going to be in training camp.

When asked about coming to the Cobras Russell said, “I’m very thankful and humbled for this opportunity, and I’m looking forward to performing in the city of Greensboro and in front of Cobra Nation!!”

Coach Resignalo was almost giddy when he said, “To add the caliber of player like Grant is huge for any organization. We have some great talent at QB and this battle in camp will be one to remember. Being a QB myself, I’m excited to coach this group. Sam Castronova and James Summers are competitors and I’m sure they are most excited about this camp. A good friend and our team writer said it best, iron sharpens iron. He is dead on with that statement. Competition brings out the best of everyone. Hands down we have the best QB group in the NAL. This is a QB driven league and whoever wins the starting job will push for league Offensive Player of the Year, no doubt about it.”

To make room on the training camp roster, the Carolina Cobras have announced the release of QB Cody Williams. We wish him the best in his future endeavors.

