Game Report on North Davidson-Central Davidson Girls Basketball:Emily Hege, with a 29-point night for the Black Knights, paces ND past CD by just two points
North Davidson vs Central Davidson at CD
North Davidson 47, Central Davidson 45
1qtr ND 9 CD 10 2qtr ND 13 CD 13 3qtr ND 10 CD 5 4qtr ND 15 CD 17
North Davidson
Emily Hege 29 points
Erin Coffey 8 points
Maddie Altiers 4 points
Lettie Michael 3 points
Cayden Dally 3 points
Central Davidson
Sidney Hatfield 17 points
Madison Neal 12 points
Salem Ward 8 points
Alexandra Myers 2 points
Nina Little 2 points
Cassie Angell 2 points
Emma Jackson 2 points
ND will play Salisbury next Tuesday at ND. Both teams are undefeated in the conference.
Courtesy of North Davidson coach Cindy Dukes
