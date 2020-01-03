Game Report on North Davidson-Central Davidson Girls Basketball:Emily Hege, with a 29-point night for the Black Knights, paces ND past CD by just two points

North Davidson vs Central Davidson at CD
North Davidson 47, Central Davidson 45

1qtr  ND   9   CD  10
2qtr  ND  13   CD  13
3qtr  ND  10   CD   5
4qtr  ND  15   CD  17

North Davidson
Emily Hege 29 points
Erin Coffey 8 points
Maddie Altiers 4 points
Lettie Michael 3 points
Cayden Dally 3 points

Central Davidson
Sidney Hatfield 17 points
Madison Neal 12 points
Salem Ward 8 points
Alexandra Myers 2 points
Nina Little 2 points
Cassie Angell 2 points
Emma Jackson 2 points

ND will play Salisbury next Tuesday at ND. Both teams are undefeated in the conference.

Courtesy of North Davidson coach Cindy Dukes

