Game Report on North Davidson-Central Davidson Girls Basketball:Emily Hege, with a 29-point night for the Black Knights, paces ND past CD by just two points

North Davidson vs Central Davidson at CD

North Davidson 47, Central Davidson 45

1qtr ND 9 CD 10 2qtr ND 13 CD 13 3qtr ND 10 CD 5 4qtr ND 15 CD 17

North Davidson

Emily Hege 29 points

Erin Coffey 8 points

Maddie Altiers 4 points

Lettie Michael 3 points

Cayden Dally 3 points

Central Davidson

Sidney Hatfield 17 points

Madison Neal 12 points

Salem Ward 8 points

Alexandra Myers 2 points

Nina Little 2 points

Cassie Angell 2 points

Emma Jackson 2 points

ND will play Salisbury next Tuesday at ND. Both teams are undefeated in the conference.

Courtesy of North Davidson coach Cindy Dukes