High School Basketball Tonight(1/3/2020) in and around Guilford County

Eastern Guilford at Southern Guilford girls at 6/boys at 7:;30pm…Eastern girls(1-11/0-4)/Southern girls(4-6/0-3)….Eastern boys(8-4/4-0)/Southern boys(8-4/1-1)

Eastern Alamance at Northern Guilford girls at 6/boys at 7:30pm….Northern boys(4-6/2-0))/Eastern boys(0-6/0-2)…Northern girls(8-3/2-0)/Eastern(6-3/1-1)

Southwest Guilford at Page boys at 6/girls at 7:30pm…Page boys(8-6)/SWG(7-5)…Page girls(2-11)/SWG(8-5)

WS Reagan at Grimsley girls at 6/boys at 7:30…Reagan girls(5-5)/Grimsley(3-7)…WS Reagan boys(4-7)/Grimsley(7-4)

Ragsdale at East Forsyth girls at 6pm/boys at 7:30…Ragsdale girls(10-2)/East Forsyth girls(5-4)…Ragsdale boys(5-6)/East Forsyth boys(1-7)

High Point Central at High Point Andrews girls at 6/boys at 7:30…HP Central girls(0-11)/HP Andrews girls(7-1)…HP Central boys(1-11)/HP Andrews boys(6-4)

Northwest Guilford boys(10-2) vs. Victory Rock Prep/(Sarasota, FL)(3-1) 8pm at the Chance Harmon Classic in Floyd, Virginia

Northwest Guilford girls(11-1) vs. Hebron Christian Academy/Dacula, GA(15-0) at the “She Got Game Tournament” in Commerce, Georgia 7:25pm

Wesleyan Christian Academy boys(10-4) at Greensboro Day School(17-2) 6pm

Australian National Team boys(1-4) at New Garden Friends School(2-1) 5:30

Vandalia Christian School at Gospel Light Christian girls at 6/boys 7:30…VCS boys(2-7)/Gospel Light(8-6)…VCS girls(2-5)/Gospel Light(8-6)

Dudley at Ragsdale Saturday girls at 4pm/boys at 7pm…Dudley girls(5-5)/Ragsdale girls(10-2)…Dudley boys(10-1)/Ragsdale boys(5-6)

Reidsville at Smith Saturday girls at 6/boys at 7:30…Smith boys(10-2)/Reidsville(3-1)…Smith girls(0-10)/Reidsville(3-1)