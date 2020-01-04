Game Report on Northwest Guilford-Victory Rock Boys Basketball:NWG Vikings fall at the Chance Harmon Classic, as late shot won’t go for the Vikes

VICTORY ROCK 80, NORTHWEST GUILFORD 75

(Victory Rock from Sarasota, Florida)

GAME NOTES:

–Northwest Guilford played Victory Rock tonight in Chance Harmon Showcase in Floyd County, Virginia.

The game got off to a fast pace start and Northwest was led early by Robbie Boulton who had 15 points in the first half alone. Both teams played poised and with a lot of energy. Northwest would go into the half trailing 31-38.

Coming out of halftime and in the 3rd quarter the Vikings would go down by as many as 13 points. However, the Vikings would do a good job maintaining their composure and get into an offensive rhythm in the 4th quarter and cut the lead to 3 points. With approximately 6 seconds left and down 3, the Vikings would have a 3-pointer go in and out and ultimately the Vikings would lose a hard-fought battle 80-75 to Victory Rock.

–Chris Hampton led the Vikings in scoring with 24 points and 7 assists. Robbie Boulton would have his season high thus far scoring 22 points. Dean Reiber had a double-double in this one with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Josh Humphrey would add 6 points and 5 rebounds, Drew Watkins would add 4 points and Connor Ballou would finish with 3 points and 5 rebounds.

1st 2nd 3rd 4th NORTHWEST GUILFORD 18 13 17 27 VICTORY ROCK 24 14 18 24

NORTHWEST GUILFORD 10-3; 0-0

Chris Hampton 24; Robbie Boulton 22; Dean Reiber 16; Josh Humphrey 6; Drew Watkins 4; Connor Ballou 3

VICTORY ROCK 4-1; 1-1

Kevin Miller Jr. 28; Mohomadou Mbow 15; Gedeon Dimoke 12; Jamine Mosengo 10; Kenneth Sale 9; Curtis Brown Jr. 6

Submitted by: Northwest Coaching Staff