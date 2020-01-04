High School Basketball Today(1/4/2020) in and around Guilford County
Northwest Guilford girls(11-2) vs. Landmark Christian at McEachern High School, in the “She Got Game Classic” 11am…Game is being played in Commerce, Georgia
Greensboro Day School boys(18-2) vs. Lincoln Charter(9-1) at 3pm in the Hoop Cities Invitation at Winston-Salem Prep
Dudley at Ragsdale TODAY, girls at 4pm/boys at 5:30pm…Dudley girls(5-5)/Ragsdale girls(11-2)…Dudley boys(10-1)/Ragsdale boys(5-7)
Reidsville at Smith TODAY, girls at 6/boys at 7:30…Smith boys(10-2)/Reidsville(3-1)…Smith girls(0-10)/Reidsville(3-1)
There may be some other games, send them our way….
