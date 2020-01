High School Basketball Tonight(1/7/2020) in and around Guilford County:Smith at Dudley boys game features (11-2) Eagles vs. (11-1) Panthers

Games on the slate for this evening…..

Smith at Dudley girls at 6/boys 7:30pm…Dudley boys(11-1)/Smith boys(11-2)…Smith girls(0-11)/Dudley girls(5-6)

Southern Guilford at Southeast Guilford girls at 6/boys at 7:30…SG girls(4-8/0-3)/SEG(12-0/3-0)…SEG boys(3-9/2-1)/SG(8-5/1-2)…

Person County at Northern Guilford girls at 6/boys 7:30…NG girls(8-4/2-1)/Person(8-3/2-1)…NG boys(5-6/3-0)/Person(3-8/1-2)

Aussie Travelers boys at Northwest Guilford(11-3) 7pm

Southern Alamance at Eastern Guilford girls at 6:30/boys 8pm…EG boys(9-4/5-0)/SA(3-8/0-3)…EG girls(2-11/1-4)/SA(2-9/0-3)

Mount Tabor at Western Guilford girls at 6/boys 7:30…WG girls(7-4)/MT(6-6)…WG boys(4-9)/MT(12-0)

Morehead at Northeast Guilford girls at 6/boys at 7:30…NEG girls(6-6/1-2)/Morehead(3-7/0-3)…NEG boys(5-7/2-1)/Morehead(10-0/3-0)

Southwest Guilford at WS Parkland girls at 6/boys at 7:30…SWG girls(9-5)/WSP(6-3)…SWG boys(7-6)/WSP(8-1)

Randleman at High Point Andrews girls at 6/boys at 7:30…HPA girls(8-1/2-0)/Randleman(9-1/2-0)…HPA boys(7-4/2-0)/Randleman(8-1/2-0)

Calvary Day School boys(12-8) at Greensboro Day School(19-2) 6pm

High Point Christian Academy at Caldwell Academy girls at 5:30/boys at 7…Caldwell girls(5-8)/HPCA(8-4)…HPCA boys(8-8)/Caldwell(3-13)

Bethany Community School at Triad Math and Science girls at 6/boys 7:30…TMS girls(0-5)/Bethany(0-9)…TMS boys(6-6)/Bethany(4-12)

Cornerstone Charter at Clover Garden girls at 6/boys 7:30..Cornerstone boys(6-3)/Clover Garden(5-4)…Clover Garden girls(8-3)/Cornerstone(2-5)

United Faith Christian Academy boys(8-8) at Wesleyan Christian Academy(9-5) 6:30pm

Salem Baptist at Westchester Country Day girls at 5:30/boys at 7pm…WCD girls(1-10)/Salem(13-4)…WCD boys(8-4/3-0)/Salem(16-2/4-1)

Grimsley OFF

Page OFF

Ragsdale OFF

High Point Central OFF