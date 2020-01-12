College Women’s Swimming News: Pfeiffer 98, Guilford 59
MISENHEIMER, N.C. – Senior Carolyn O’Halloran paced the Guilford women’s swimming team with 13 individual points as the Quakers were handed a 98-59 loss by Pfeiffer University Saturday afternoon.
O’Halloran finished first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of two minutes and 11.58 seconds before swimming the 100 freestyle in 1:00.85 which was good for second place.
In the 50 freestyle, Susan Dillinger paced all swimmers with a time of 29.14.
Megan Cessna contributed 10 points for Guilford (6-2) as she finished second in the 100 backstroke (1:14.90) and third in both the 100 IM (1:13.31) and the 50 freestyle (29.75).
The 200 freestyle relay team of O’Halloran, Dillinger, Rebecca Shenhouse, and Grace Moore clocked a second-place time of 2:04.28 to wrap up the afternoon.
Coach Brad Herndon’s Quakers are back in action on January 18 when they travel to nearby Greensboro College for a 1 p.m. meet.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.