Elon MBB Phoenix Earns First CAA Win Of The Season, 80-63, Over UNCW

ELON, N.C. – Elon University men’s basketball earned its first CAA win of the season after defeating UNCW, 80-63, on Saturday, Jan. 11.

The Phoenix was led by freshman forward Zac Ervin, who dropped a career-high 27 points while knocking down seven threes on the evening. Freshman guard Hunter McIntosh chipped in 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the win.

UNCW was led by Mike Okauru, who recorded 15 points and six rebounds in the contest.

HIGHLIGHTS

With the Phoenix down by eight early in the second half, three straight triples by Hunter McIntosh, Zac Ervin and Hunter Woods that put Elon back on top by one. After a quick UNCW timeout, Simon Wright faked a pass to Marcus Sheffield before driving to the rim for a thunderous one-handed slam. Shortly after, the Phoenix concluded a 23-1 run with a Wright jumper that put Elon up 59-44 with just under 10 minutes to play in the game.

After UNCW cut the Phoenix lead down to 12, Chuck Hannah grabbed an offensive rebound and got his floater to fall. A few moments later, Ervin knocked down another long ball to extend the Phoenix’s lead back to 17. Elon’s 11-2 run culminated in a Sheffield triple, and gave the Phoenix a 72-52 advantage late.

The Phoenix came out of the gates firing early in the first half, jumping out to a quick 7-2 lead. Ervin got things going early, knocking down two triples in the game’s opening three minutes. Continuing his hot start, Ervin dropped in two more threes and a tough layup to give the Phoenix a 15-7 advantage with just under 15 minutes remaining in the opening half.

With just under 13 minutes to play in the first half and the Phoenix leading by two, Kris Wooten scored six quick points to out Elon back up by eight. Wooten’s first points came off a Federico Poser assist that Wooten layed up and in plus the foul. On the next trip down the court, Wooten was left open in the corner where Poser would again find him for a knock-down three.

UNCW fought back into the game late in the first half and took a 38-33 lead into the break.

NOTES

– The Phoenix shot 44.8 percent from the floor, including a 43.8 percent clip from beyond the arc.

– Elon held a 47-37 advantage on the glass

– The Phoenix outscored UNCW 12-9 in points off turnovers and 10-5 in fast break points

– Elon grabbed 13 offensive rebounds in the win

– Elon led for 30:52 of a possible 40 minutes, and led by as much as 22

UP NEXT

Elon will be back in action on Thursday, Jan. 16, to continue CAA play against Drexel. That matchup is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Philadelphia, Pa., and will be streamed live on FloSports.