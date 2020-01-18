MLK Classic Today at North Davidson High School:Ragsdale, High Point Central, Caldwell Academy, East Forsyth and others ready to go
2020 MLK Jr. Basketball Classic at North Davidson High School
$10 for admission (Includes all 6 games)
$5 for children under 10
12:00 pm Elkin vs. Union Grove Christian
1:30 pm Caldwell Academy vs. North Davidson
3:00 pm Anson vs. Winston Salem Christian
4:30 pm Ragsdale vs. Calvary Day
6:00 pm Walkertown vs. High Point Central
7:30 pm East Forsyth vs. East Surry
