Top Scorers from Friday Night’s High School Basketball Games:Breon Pass(Reidsville HS) with 50 points on Saturday at Big Shots Tournament

Working on a list of top scorers from Friday night’s games…
(If you know of more names that should be in here, send them our way.)
For the Boys we go with 14 points or more….
Breon Pass(Reidsville HS) 50 points, on Saturday at Big Shots Tournament
KD/Kaden Dawkins(Eastern Guilford HS) 33 points on Saturday at Big Shots Tournament
Will Rhodes(East Forsyth HS) 28 points
Dean Reiber(Northwest Guilford HS) 25 points
Jaden Ellis(Page HS) 20 points
Adonijah Whitley(Northern Guilford HS) 20 points
Blake Byrd(Morehead HS) 18 points
Kamell Smith(Eastern Guilford HS) 17 points
Miles Taylor(Southwest Guilford HS) 17 points
Bryce Causey(Southwest Guilford HS) 17 points
Carson Lomax(Northern Guilford HS) 16 points
Jeremy Mull(Southwest Guilford HS) 16 points
Christian Hampton(Northwest Guilford HS) 15 points
Derek Shull(North Carolina Leadership Academy) 15 points
Silas Mason(Smith High School) 14 points
Amhil Flowers(Grimsley HS) 14 points
Noah Richardson(North Carolina Leadership Academy) 14 points
Zyun Reeves(East Forsyth High School) 14 points
Auldon Edwards(Reidsville HS) 14 points
For the girls we go with 13 points or more…
Emily Hege(North Davidson HS) 25 points
Kendall Shaw(Southwest Guilford HS) 22 points
Reagan Kargo(Northwest Guilford HS) 16 points
Milan Gordon(Northern Guilford HS) 14 points
Charley Chappell(Bishop McGuinness HS) 13 points
Jayla Harris(Northern Guilford HS) 13 points
Michelle Petrangeli(Bishop McGuinness HS) 13 points
**********We did have Josh Humphrey(Northwest Guilford HS) with 10 rebounds last night and would nice to get some more of those top rebounders in here.*********
