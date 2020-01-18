Top Scorers from Friday Night’s High School Basketball Games:Breon Pass(Reidsville HS) with 50 points on Saturday at Big Shots Tournament

Working on a list of top scorers from Friday night’s games…

(If you know of more names that should be in here, send them our way.)

For the Boys we go with 14 points or more….

Breon Pass(Reidsville HS) 50 points, on Saturday at Big Shots Tournament

KD/Kaden Dawkins(Eastern Guilford HS) 33 points on Saturday at Big Shots Tournament

Breon Pass(Reidsville HS) 29 points

Will Rhodes(East Forsyth HS) 28 points

Dean Reiber(Northwest Guilford HS) 25 points

Jaden Ellis(Page HS) 20 points

Adonijah Whitley(Northern Guilford HS) 20 points

Blake Byrd(Morehead HS) 18 points

Kamell Smith(Eastern Guilford HS) 17 points

Miles Taylor(Southwest Guilford HS) 17 points

Bryce Causey(Southwest Guilford HS) 17 points

Carson Lomax(Northern Guilford HS) 16 points

Jeremy Mull(Southwest Guilford HS) 16 points

Kamell Smith(Eastern Guilford HS) 15 points on Saturday at the Big Shots Tournament

KD/Kaden Dawkins(Eastern Guilford HS) 15 points

Christian Hampton(Northwest Guilford HS) 15 points

Derek Shull(North Carolina Leadership Academy) 15 points

Silas Mason(Smith High School) 14 points

Amhil Flowers(Grimsley HS) 14 points

Noah Richardson(North Carolina Leadership Academy) 14 points

Zyun Reeves(East Forsyth High School) 14 points

Auldon Edwards(Reidsville HS) 14 points

For the girls we go with 13 points or more…

Emily Hege(North Davidson HS) 25 points

Kendall Shaw(Southwest Guilford HS) 22 points

Reagan Kargo(Northwest Guilford HS) 16 points

Milan Gordon(Northern Guilford HS) 14 points

Charley Chappell(Bishop McGuinness HS) 13 points

Jayla Harris(Northern Guilford HS) 13 points

Michelle Petrangeli(Bishop McGuinness HS) 13 points

**********We did have Josh Humphrey(Northwest Guilford HS) with 10 rebounds last night and would nice to get some more of those top rebounders in here.*********