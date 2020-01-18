Zaxby’s Tourney Town Classic Today at Ben L. Smith High School:Smith, Eastern Guilford, Piedmont Classical, HPCA, WES, Reidsville and others in action
Zaxby’s Tourney Town Basketball Classic Today at Ben L. Smith High School
(Presented by Big Shots Basketball)
11:00am Moravian Prep Regional Team vs Salem Baptist
12:30pm Winston Salem Prep vs Piedmont Classical
2:00pm Moravian Prep National Team vs Faith Assembly
3:30pm Westover vs Eastern Guilford
5:00pm Salisbury vs Reidsville
6:30pm Smith vs Gray Collegiate
8:00pm High Point Christian vs High Point Wesleyan
