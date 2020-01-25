Boys and Girls Top Scorers from last night’s High School Basketball Games

Girls top scorers based on games of 15 points or more:

40 Emily Hege(North Davidson HS)

23 Reagan Kargo(Northwest Guilford HS)

23 Reagan Maynard(Page HS)

22 LA Oliver(Western Guilford HS)

19 Raven Preston(Southeast Guilford HS)

18 Leilla Hamoud(Page HS)

18 Jemoni Carter(Western Guilford HS)

18 Jordan Holmes(Grimsley HS)

17 Quinzia Fulmore(Dudley HS)

16 Megan Harkey(Northwest Guilford HS)

16 Kennedi Simmons(Southeast Guilford HS)

Boys top scorers based on 17 points or more:

28 Christian Hampton(Northwest Guilford HS)

21 Jayden Watlington(Grimsley HS)

21 Nolan Hodge(Northern Guilford HS)

21 J3 Swindell(Westchester Country Day)

20 Ahmil Flowers(Grimsley HS)

19 Dean Reiber(Northwest Guilford HS)

18 Bryce Harris(Greensboro Day School)

18 Jeremy Mull(Southwest Guilford HS)

17 Coleman Wood(Dudley HS)

17 Miles Taylor(Southwest Guilford HS)

17 Dylan Spencer(Eastern Guilford HS)

If you see of any others(points and other #’s), send them our way…Rebounding guard, Robbie Boulton(Northwest Guilford HS) with 11 rebounds for the Vikings last night at SEG…

+++++Numbers we have are taken from the games turned into our website and from Joe Sirera and the scoreboard at the News and Record/HSXtra.com….+++++