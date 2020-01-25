Game Report on Grimsley-Page JV Boys Basketball
Grimsley JV boys pulled out a tough win against Page in the final 3 mins after being down by 6 to close the game and win by 7 after a couple keys injuries in the game. Peter MJ led Grimsley with 18 points and 7 of those coming in the last 3 mins to lead the win.
Final score 47-40.
