U.S. Championships News – DAY 5: Sat. Jan 25/2020 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex
U.S. Championships News – DAY 5: Sat. Jan 25
Championship Weekend continues today at the 2020 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships, with three major events and the final day of FanFest!
TICKETS:
Reigning World Champion, Nathan Chen, takes to the ice for the first time in the Men’s Short Program today at 1:30pm while Champions will be crowned and medals awarded to the top Pairs Skaters in the 6pm session, and the top Ice Dancers in the 9:30pm session. Good seats are still available. To get tickets for these or any of the other Championship Weekend competitions, go to ncskate2020.com or click here.
COMPETITION:
*Yesterday: Senior Ladies competition ended with the current champion, Alysa Liu, defending her crown. Also, Opening Ceremonies, produced by Danielle Logano, featuring young skaters from across the Carolinas and Olympic & National Champion skaters Paul Wylie and Rachel Flatt, wowed the audience with a performance for the ages!
*Medalists: Champions were crowned and medals awarded as follows:
Championship Ladies
1. Alysa Liu (St. Moritz ISC) – 235.52 (2, 1)
2. Mariah Bell (Rocky Mountain FSC) – 225.21 (3, 2)
3. Bradie Tennell (Skokie Valley SC) – 220.86 (1, 3)
4. Karen Chen (Peninsula SC) – 193.65 (5, 4)
*Today’s Events: 1:30pm Championship Men’s Short Program, 6:00pm Championship Pairs Free Skate, 9:30pm Championship Free Dance
*TV Broadcasts: 2:30-4:30pm Championship Men’s Short Program on NBC (live), and 8-11pm Championship Pairs Free Skate and Championship Free Dance on NBC Sports Network (live)
FANFEST
*Today: FanFest opens at 10am and remains open until 6pm
— Victory Ceremonies: Plaque presentations and photos
10:15am: Senior Ladies Medalists
— Live performances: 10am-2pm: Anna & Elsa from Frozen – Meet & greet, face
painting, tattoos, photos, autographs and maybe even ice skating by Anna!!
— Kids Zone: Magic, balloon twisting, face painting, and more with Paul Spring
— Game Zone: Roll N Gamez Video Game Trailer
— Music: 4:30-5:30pm Dana Bearror
5:30-6:00pm Recording artist Elizabeth South as Elsa singing songs from Frozen
— Skating Demonstrations: 12-12:30pm with Paul Wylie
12:30-1:00pm with Danielle Logano
5-5:30pm with Danielle Logano
— Something Unique: 11:00am-12pm and 4:30-5:30pm: Benny the Ice Skating Dog on the Mini-Rink.
After each performance Benny will pose for photos with fans.
Contest Winners from Yesterday’s Drawing:
*Skating Spectacular Tickets: Paula Harris, Raleigh, NC
*Official T-shirt: Kendall Bryant, Bunn, NC
*Official Lapel Pin: Jagger Rogers, Atlanta, GA
Note to Winners: If you win Skating Spectacular tickets: They will be at Will Call in your name by this afternoon (Sat. Jan 25); for winners of T-shirts and lapel pins, those items will be at the FanFest entry desk beginning this morning, and if not picked up by Saturday, will be mailed to you.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.