U.S. Championships News – DAY 5: Sat. Jan 25/2020 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex

U.S. Championships News – DAY 5: Sat. Jan 25

Championship Weekend continues today at the 2020 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships, with three major events and the final day of FanFest!

TICKETS:

Reigning World Champion, Nathan Chen, takes to the ice for the first time in the Men’s Short Program today at 1:30pm while Champions will be crowned and medals awarded to the top Pairs Skaters in the 6pm session, and the top Ice Dancers in the 9:30pm session. Good seats are still available. To get tickets for these or any of the other Championship Weekend competitions, go to ncskate2020.com or click here.

COMPETITION:

*Yesterday: Senior Ladies competition ended with the current champion, Alysa Liu, defending her crown. Also, Opening Ceremonies, produced by Danielle Logano, featuring young skaters from across the Carolinas and Olympic & National Champion skaters Paul Wylie and Rachel Flatt, wowed the audience with a performance for the ages!

*Medalists: Champions were crowned and medals awarded as follows:

Championship Ladies

1. Alysa Liu (St. Moritz ISC) – 235.52 (2, 1)

2. Mariah Bell (Rocky Mountain FSC) – 225.21 (3, 2)

3. Bradie Tennell (Skokie Valley SC) – 220.86 (1, 3)

4. Karen Chen (Peninsula SC) – 193.65 (5, 4)

*Today’s Events: 1:30pm Championship Men’s Short Program, 6:00pm Championship Pairs Free Skate, 9:30pm Championship Free Dance

*TV Broadcasts: 2:30-4:30pm Championship Men’s Short Program on NBC (live), and 8-11pm Championship Pairs Free Skate and Championship Free Dance on NBC Sports Network (live)

FANFEST

*Today: FanFest opens at 10am and remains open until 6pm

— Victory Ceremonies: Plaque presentations and photos

10:15am: Senior Ladies Medalists

— Live performances: 10am-2pm: Anna & Elsa from Frozen – Meet & greet, face

painting, tattoos, photos, autographs and maybe even ice skating by Anna!!

— Kids Zone: Magic, balloon twisting, face painting, and more with Paul Spring

— Game Zone: Roll N Gamez Video Game Trailer

— Music: 4:30-5:30pm Dana Bearror

5:30-6:00pm Recording artist Elizabeth South as Elsa singing songs from Frozen

— Skating Demonstrations: 12-12:30pm with Paul Wylie

12:30-1:00pm with Danielle Logano

5-5:30pm with Danielle Logano

— Something Unique: 11:00am-12pm and 4:30-5:30pm: Benny the Ice Skating Dog on the Mini-Rink.

After each performance Benny will pose for photos with fans.

Contest Winners from Yesterday’s Drawing:

*Skating Spectacular Tickets: Paula Harris, Raleigh, NC

*Official T-shirt: Kendall Bryant, Bunn, NC

*Official Lapel Pin: Jagger Rogers, Atlanta, GA

Note to Winners: If you win Skating Spectacular tickets: They will be at Will Call in your name by this afternoon (Sat. Jan 25); for winners of T-shirts and lapel pins, those items will be at the FanFest entry desk beginning this morning, and if not picked up by Saturday, will be mailed to you.