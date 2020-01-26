College Men’s Basketball – Guilford 85, Shenandoah 52:Locals Kyler Gregory(Starmount HS), Tyler Dearman(Southern Guilford HS), Jaylen Gore(Northwest Guilford HS) and Julius Burch(Southern Guilford) all are “All-In” Quakers

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Senior Kyler Gregory (Yadkinville, N.C./Starmount) scored a game-high 18 points to power Guilford College past visiting Shenandoah University, 85-52, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s basketball game Saturday.

Gregory scored 13 points in the first half to help the Quakers (13-5, 5-4 ODAC) to a 44-25 halftime lead. Shenandoah (6-12, 3-6 ODAC) made four of its first six three-pointers and held a 12-9 lead three minutes into the contest. The Hornets’ hot start cooled as Guilford outscored its guests, 28-9, over the next 12 minutes. Gregory scored seven points and Shenandoah made just three-of-14 field goals in that time.

Guilford made eight-of-16 three-point shots in the second half, which gave Shenandoah little chance of making a comeback. The Quakers built their lead to as many as 35 points and played all 17 students dressed for the game.

Freshman Tyler Dearman (Greensboro, N.C./Southern Guilford) hit four three-pointers off the bench and scored 12 Guilford points. Liam Ward added 11 points and seven boards in 17 productive minutes. Freshman Chandler Tuten saw the most extensive action of his young career and contributed nine points on three three-pointers, four assists, and four rebounds, all personal bests. Jaylen Gore (Greensboro, N.C./Northwest Guilford) also had nine points and dished out a game-high five assists. Rookie Julius Burch (Greensboro, N.C./Southern Guilford) scored eight points and grabbed a game-high eight boards.

Coach Tom Palombo’s Quakers host Randolph College Wednesday (1/29) in a 5:00 p.m. ODAC contest.

Photos by Andy Gore



Courtesy of Dave Walters

Guilford College Athletics/Guilford College SID